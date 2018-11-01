Transit Sam: Week of Nov. 1, 2018

Thurs., Nov. 1–Wed., Nov.7

ALT. SIDE PARKING RULES SUSPENDED THURSDAY FOR ALL SAINTS DAY AND TUESDAY FOR DIWALI and ELECTION DAY

Immigration and abortion issues will bring protesters and counter-protesters to Lower Manhattan marches this week.

Thursday afternoon, the New Sanctuary Coalition is expanding the length of its weekly afternoon protest, walking from Washington Square Park to the immigration court on Varick and Houston Sts. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Holland Tunnel approach areas and Varick will be even more sluggish than usual for the afternoon rush. In the morning, the group will take its short, weekly 11 a.m. “Jericho Walk” at Foley Square in the Brooklyn Bridge area until 12.

Saturday marchers on both sides of the abortion debate will be marching and likely arguing from outside St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral on Mulberry St. near Prince St., across Houston St. to the Planned Parenthood clinic on Bleecker St. near Mott St. 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The NYC Marathon Sunday won’t directly affect Lower Manhattan, but there’ll be more West Side Highway traffic until about 3 p.m. as drivers avoid the First and Fifth Ave. closures Uptown. The Verrazano Bridge shutdown will send many Brooklyn drivers to the Holland Tunnel.

There are lots of Lower Manhattan service changes this weekend. Because of “urgent signal repairs” Saturday only, the R train is not running to Brooklyn, and the N is only running every 12 minutes. On this track, there will be no Brooklyn-bound service at City Hall, Cortlandt, Rector, or Whitehall Sts. Nearby 4 stations are an alternative. The uptown A and C trains will run on the F track from Jay St. to W. Fourth St. 9:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, skipping Fulton, Chambers, Canal and Spring Sts. The Brooklyn-bound F will be on the A track from Canal to Jay, skipping Broadway-Lafayette, Second Ave., Delancey St. and E. Broadway. The Downtown C will skip Spring Saturday and Sunday.

The clocks fall back Sunday so it’ll start getting dark earlier. Crashes rise the first week after Daylight Savings ends so be extra careful on the roads.

Meter and other parking rules will be in effect on the alternate side parking suspension days, Thursday and Tuesday. Traffic will be down Tuesday with public schools closed for Election Day.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

If someone has a driver’s license from Singapore, can he drive with a N.Y. State learner permit, and out of state?

Ginnie

Dear Ginnie,

Short-term visitors from other countries may drive in New York with a valid license from their country but a N.Y. resident, which is taken to mean someone living here for at least 90 days, must get a state license in 30 days. The rules for foreign driver licenses vary by state. Many require an International Driving Permit.

Transit Sam