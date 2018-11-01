Seaport Report: November 2018

BY JANEL BLADOW

The River Lounge out on Pier 17 has closed for the season, and Halloween has come and gone. But there still are plenty of treats around the Seaport!

DRINK & DINE… Over the last few months, several new spots have opened in the neighborhood. Everything from high end to happy hour fun. Playa Taco, 212 Front St., has been busy, busy, busy since it replaced the V Bar late in the summer. This colorful cantina hosts happy hour daily, 11 am–7 pm with $5 beers and $7 margaritas. Weekend brunch is a bargain too, starting at $12, and lively, fun music makes it feel as if you’re south of the border. And it’s a great spot to warm up on a chilly fall evening. Cobble & Company at 19 Fulton St., is a comfy, two-story gastropub, open daily at 11 am. Menu emphasizes comfort food — from custom burgers to delectable desserts. Executive Chef Edward Janda comes to the nabe from The Smith and Fig and Olive. Drinks — from the Stout & Stormy to The Golden Pineapple — are super tasty, thanks to the talents of Mixologist Jeremy Strawn, who also created drinkable concoctions at the Standard Hotel, among other spots. The latest addition is 10 Corso Como Restaurant & Café, at Beekman and Front Streets. It’s also open for weekday lunch and weekend brunch, and intimate nightly dining. The menu is Italian-inspired — from pastas to “zuppa di pesce” and this new spot has an old-world elegance. While, there, pop into the boutique and gallery for some inspired, early holiday shopping. Coming soon is Lobster GoGo, a play on the traditional Maine seafood shack. The menu promises to marry “fine fare with quick service. Their signature Maine lobster roll joins more freshly made dishes brought to you straight from the “icy North Atlantic and regional boutique farms.” Besides the classic split butter-griddled bun stuffed with lobster, they’re also teasing salmon poke, bisques and chowders. Location and opening dates still in the works.

A MAGICAL, MUSICAL NIGHT… What better way to celebrate a new restaurant than hosting a launch party for one of the world’s greatest voices? On Thursday, Oct. 25, guests of the Howard Hughes Corporation shared an intimate evening with Andrea Bocelli, to celebrate the worldwide debut of his latest album, “Si.” Violinist Anastasiya Petryshak entertained during the cocktail hour. Then guests — including Gayle King and Thom Felicia — dined on a five-course meal, including risotto al tartufo bianco and agnello scottadito (grilled baby lamb chops). After dinner, Bocelli performed songs from his new album in the iPic Theater. He sang a duet with Ilaria Della Bidia. He also performed “Fall on Me,” with his son Matteo. The evening continued back at 10 Corso Como for an elegant afterparty.

FASHION NEWS… Roberto Cavalli opened a new boutique at 205 Front St. during NY Fashion Week in September. The Italian fashion house, known for exotic prints and vibrant colors, launched what it calls its “experimental laboratory” in the two-story space. Video walls greet guests for an immersive shopping experience. Customers will be able to buy unique, customized versions of their new V1PER sneaker exclusively at the shop. This month, they’ll host an event to debut the Pre-Fall 2019 collection along with a photo shoot featuring the Seaport. Later, expect more events to revolve around the city’s fashion and art scene.

SHOP ’TIL YOU… If you love shoes as much as I do, drop in at SJP, 93 South St., to be dazzled by brilliant colors, sparkling embellishments and oh-so stiletto heels. Handcrafted by a third-generation Tuscan shoemaker, there’s a pump or a ballet shoe for every woman who ever watched “Sex and the City.” And don’t be surprised if Carrie Bradshaw… err, Sarah Jessica Parker is there with helpful advice. She’s been known to occasionally drop in on her namesake shop.

MORE SHOPPING NEWS… And while you’re at it, pop into Scotch & Soda, 18 Fulton St., for a stylish classic jacket or explorer-worthy parka. All their outerwear and fall fashions are now on sale at 50-percent off. This includes women’s, men’s and children’s styles. The Amsterdam-based clothier is known for its fresh take on traditional funwear.

WHARF RATS… From time to time I mention the massive numbers of these pesky vermin wandering without a care throughout our neighborhood. They are up and breeding heavily again. Sightings along Beekman, South, Front and Water streets are common, especially in the evenings or really early mornings. There’s been a lot of debate about what to do. Some cite the amount of garbage outside eateries as the problem. Others say residents don’t secure there plastic trash bags tightly enough. Jeremey’s Ale House on Front Street has turned to mint-scented plastic bags to repel the dirty critters. Or try not putting out garbage the afternoon before collection day, but in the early morning if you can, closer to the pick up time. Another suggestion is to call 311 and complain. The more complaints the city gets, the more likely something will be done about those little beasties!