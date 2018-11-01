Police Blotter: Week of Nov. 1, 2018

CAT CHASES DOG

A would-be thief attempted to rob a woman inside the Bowling Green subway station on Oct. 24, but the would-be victim put up a savage fight, and even ended up chasing her attacker out of the station — and snatching his sweater of his back.

The target told police she had boarded a northbound 5 train at the station near Battery Place at 6:15 pm, when the suspect reached through the closing doors and attempted to snatch her book bag, according to police

But the lady pulled back, and the man grabbed her hair and started slugging her, but she managed to overcome him and ended up pursuing him topside, at one point ripping the sweater off his back, cops said.

In the end, the attacker ended up escaping his “victim,” and no arrests have been made in the case, according to police, who noted they recovered his sweater as evidence.

DIDN’T TAKE THE BIKE

A knife-wielding crook robbed a 71-year-old man on Watts Street on Oct. 28.

The victim told police he was riding his bike near West Street at 8:40 pm, when the suspect pulled a knife on him and demanded his valuables.

The goon nabbed the victim’s wallet, cellphone, and watch before fleeing on foot with his ill-gotten stuff, cops said.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains open, according to police.

CYBERCRIME

A burglar looted a Grand Street clothing boutique on Oct. 28, nabbing laptops.

Surveillance footage shows the crook inside the retailer between Greene and Mercer streets at 4:38 am, when he grabbed the computers and fled.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains open, cops said.

LOOKING SHARP

Three shoplifters nabbed more than $9,000 worth of designer duds from a Spring Street department store on Oct. 28.

A worker told police he spotted the suspects inside the store between Greene and Mercer streets at 4:16 pm, when the crooks nabbed a few choice article of expensive clothing, including a $1,925 pair of pants, and made a run for the exit.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains open, cops said.

PACKAGE PERP

A burglar let himself into a Sullivan Street apartment building to steal packages on Oct. 16.

Video surveillance shows the crook somehow defeat a lock to let himself into the lobby of the building between Prince and Spring streets at 4 am, nabbing six packages there and fleeing.

TOOL TIME

A thief nabbed $2,700 worth of gear from a Washington Street worksite on Oct. 20.

The head of a contracting outfit told police 25 workers had access to the construction site between Desbrosses and Vestry streets at 3:30 pm, and suspects at least one of them made off with a small fortune worth of laser levels and drill sets that were left there.

SHADY CHARACTER

Cops busted a man for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of sunglasses and a child’s jacket from a chain store on Liberty Street on Oct. 20.

An employee told police the suspect pilfered shades and a jacket from the store near West Street at 2:40 pm, stuffing his ill-gotten accessories into a black gym bag, then slinking past the register.

Police cuffed the suspect that day, charging him with grand larceny, cops said.

HANDY CROOK

A thief dismantled scaffolding on Broadway to get at a man’s $1,200 bike on Oct. 17.

The victim told police he locked his bicycle to the scaffolding between Prince and Spring streets at 7:30 pm, and returned about 15 minutes later to find someone had unbolted a beam to nab his bike.

— Colin Mixson