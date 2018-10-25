Police Blotter: Week of Oct. 25, 2018

- Home
PACKAGE PERP
A burglar let himself into a Sullivan Street apartment building to steal packages on Oct. 16.
Video surveillance shows the crook somehow defeat a lock to let himself into the lobby of the building between Prince and Spring streets at 4 am, nabbing six packages there and fleeing.
TOOL TIME
A thief nabbed $2,700 worth of gear from a Washington Street worksite on Oct. 20.
The head of a contracting outfit told police 25 workers had access to the construction site between Desbrosses and Vestry streets at 3:30 pm, and suspects at least one of them made off with a small fortune worth of laser levels and drill sets that were left there.
SHADY CHARACTER
Cops busted a man for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of sunglasses and a child’s jacket from a chain store on Liberty Street on Oct. 20.
An employee told police the suspect pilfered shades and jacket from the store near West Street at 2:40 pm, stuffing his ill-gotten accessories into a black gym bag, then slinking past the register.
Police cuffed the suspect that day, charging him with grand larceny, cops said.
HANDY CROOK
A thief dismantled scaffolding on Broadway to get at a man’s $1,200 bike on Oct. 17.
The victim told police he locked his bicycle to the scaffolding between Prince and Spring streets at 7:30 pm, and returned about 15 minutes later to find someone had unbolted a beam to nab his bike.
— Colin Mixson