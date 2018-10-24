Transit Sam: Week of Oct. 25, 2018

Dates: Thursday, October 25 – Wednesday, October 31

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

It’s called the Village Halloween Parade but once again it starts on the Soho-Tribeca border, closing Sixth Ave. starting near Canal St. around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. If you’re driving, I’d avoid the area after 3:30 p.m. as the event’s setup activity intensifies. Canal and the nearby Holland Tunnel are musts to avoid.

Sixth Ave. will be closed from Canal to 16th St. until about 11 p.m. There’ll be no crosstown traffic through the parade. Hudson St., W. Broadway, and Greene St. will get much of the uptown traffic, but you’ll also see effects on the West Side Highway.

Earlier in the day, there’ll be smaller crowds in more ways than one for Trinity Church’s Hometown Halloween event for children in the church courtyard near Broadway and Wall St. 3 p.m. to 7:30 Wednesday. Drivers there and everywhere should be extra careful looking out for children trick or treating that may dart out into traffic.

That also goes for West Side Highway drivers and bikers Saturday as Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City has a Halloween event near Chambers St. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Brookfield Place hosts one noon to 3 p.m. by Liberty St. The Washington Market Park children’s parade is the same day in Tribeca. Around 1 p.m. there’ll be some Incredible family and Black Panther costumes marching on the sidewalk from Greenwich and N. Moore Sts. into the park by Chambers St.

Saturday is also the planned NYC debut of the Baby Trump balloon for an impeachment protest in Battery Park noon to 2 p.m.

The Williamsburg Bridge will have lane closures in each direction 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday until Friday, Nov. 2. Only one lane will be open each way during some of this work.

Downtown 1 and 2 trains will skip Christopher, Houston, Canal and Franklin Sts. starting late Friday night to 5 a.m. Monday. The 3 is running on the 4 track in both directions in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend. Track work will once again shut most of the Q, L, and 7 lines, so there’ll be special weekend M service to 96th St. and W trains between Whitehall St. and Ditmars Blvd.

New Jersey sports will make the Holland Tunnel area busier Sunday afternoon for the 1 p.m. Giants-Washington game at MetLife, and the 4:30 p.m. Red Bulls game in Harrison, N.J.

Monday young environmental activists will be protesting near the Brooklyn Bridge at Foley Square noon to 2 p.m. in support of a federal lawsuit.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I see “Blue Lives Matters” stickers on a lot of NYS license plates. Are they legal?

Random Dude, via Twitter

Dear Random,

Technically no, but as a practical matter one is unlikely to get a ticket as long as the sticker (message shouldn’t matter) does not obstruct any part of the license number or the words “New York.” State law prohibits anything that covers any part of the license plate including plate holders installed by car dealers, but New York has not been able to successfully uphold that part of the law in court so it now, for the most part, only tickets drivers who cover a letter, number or state.

Transit Sam