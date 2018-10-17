Transit Sam: Week of Oct. 18, 2018

Thurs., Oct. 18–Wed., Oct. 24

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

The Bikes are Coming! Early Sunday morning some of Lower Manhattan’s major roadways will have partial closures as Bike MS: New York City shuts some of the West Side Highway, FDR Drive, Holland Tunnel, and Battery Park Underpass.

Police will use rolling closures for three different routes of 30, 50 and 100 miles. The closures throughout Manhattan are expected to go from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., but Downtown will likely see the last riders by 10 a.m.

The southbound West Side Highway will close from 55th St. to Battery Pl. until about 8:30 a.m. followed by the northbound section of the FDR Drive up to the Harlem River Drive. Canal St. between the West Side Highway and the Holland will be closed until about 8 a.m. and one tube of the tunnel will close from 7 to 8 a.m. Inbound traffic exiting the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel will be detoured to the northbound West Side Highway or to Trinity Pl. from 6:45 to 9:30 a.m., the same times the Battery Underpass will be closed.

If you’re driving in Lower Manhattan Sunday, I’d wait until 11 a.m. But, because of the Jet game at Met Life at 1 p.m. you may want to stay away from the Holland Tunnel. Fan traffic will return post-game around 5 p.m.

Taste of the Seaport Saturday is on Piers 16 and 17 and there may be traffic turbulence Saturday on South, Water, and Fulton Sts., the FDR, and the Brooklyn Bridge area from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This weekend Downtown 1 and 2 trains are skipping Christopher, Houston, Canal, and Franklin Sts., and the 3 train is running on the 4 track in Lower Manhattan. The 4 and 5 subway stations at Fulton St., Wall St., and Bowling Green will be closed Saturday and Sunday, but nearby R stations are an alternative. Q, L, and 7 trains won’t run in Manhattan this weekend. There’ll be special M weekend service to 96th St. from Delancey-Essex, and W service between Whitehall St. and Ditmars Blvd. to help compensate.

Brookfield Place’s Winter Garden is hosting free live performances of David Bowie albums 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday near the West Side Highway and the World Trade Center.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

Near my podiatrist’s office, there are bus lanes on both sides of the street. You have to go into the bus lane to get to a parking spot. Will I get a camera ticket for crossing the lane? If I make a U-turn crossing over the bus lane to get to a spot, will I get a ticket? Last week I felt very uncomfortable crossing these bus lanes.

Mark

Dear Mark,

No ticket for crossing the lane to get to a parking spot but you do risk a summons if you make a U-turn. The NYC Traffic Rules allow drivers to briefly use bus lanes in a “safe manner” to get to the curb or to make a right turn. U-turns are prohibited in business districts.

Transit Sam