Police Blotter: Week of Oct. 11, 2018

BRUISED APPLE

A thief beat and robbed a man on Varick Street on Oct. 4, taking his $1,000 iPhone.

The victim told police he was waiting for a Lyft driver to pick him up between W. Houston and King streets at 10:30 pm, when some goon cold cocked him right in the kisser, before grabbing his iPhone X, in addition to a $300 wallet and his credit cards.

The crook fled on foot following the assault, cops said.

GOLDEN GUNMEN

Two gunmen robbed a man on W. Broadway on Oct. 6, taking his jewelry.

The victim told police he was between Prince and W. Houston streets at 5:12 am, when the crooks pulled a gun on him and ripped the gold necklace from his neck, before nabbing his wallet.

The thieves fled on foot following the stickup, according to police.

HAVE A BEER!

Some jerk clocked a guy in the head with a glass bottle inside a Water Street watering hole on Oct. 5.

The victim told police he was inside the bar between Coenties Slip and Broad Street at 9:35 pm, when a glass bottle to the head suddenly ended his night on the town, cops said.

The man, who suffered a large knot and nasty gash on his noggin, told New York’s Finest he had no idea who attacked him, or why, and the case remains open, according to police.

BLINGED-OUT BANDITS

Burglars ransacked a Thompson Street jewelry store on Oct. 5, netting more than $58,000 worth of bling in their early morning heist.

An employee told police the crooks forced their way through a security gate and the front door of the shop between Spring and Prince streets at 4:47 am, before stuffing their bags full of precious stones and then fleeing in a suitably gold-colored Mercedes Benz.

PEDDLING CRIME

A thief rode off with a woman’s $1,600 bicycle she parked on Wall Street on Oct. 5.

The victim told police that she locked her bike to some construction scaffolding between William and Broad streets at 9 am, and returned that evening to find that her pricey Pro Team bike had been stolen.

— Colin Mixson