Blue School doubles in size

BY COLIN MIXSON

A private school near the South Street Seaport that was created by the founding members of the Blue Man Group celebrated the grand opening of a new satellite facility last month, which will allow the school to double enrollment while expanding its athletic and teaching capabilities, according to school’s headmistress.

“This campus expansion positions us to serve more students in the future and further fulfill our mission to develop and share an inquiry-based approach to education that truly puts the child at the center,” said Dr. Gina Farrar, head of school at the Blue School.

The Blue School launched in 2006 at a 41,000-square-foot space at 241 Water St., where it’s currently able to serve 300 pre-K–8th-grade students in 22 classrooms.

The new location, located at 156 William St., is slightly larger, at 45,000 square feet, and adds 10 new classrooms, in addition to a common area, a much larger library, a STEM Lab, an art room, and a 1,600-square-foot gym space, which doubles as an auditorium.

The William Street location was designed by architect David Rockwell, whose work includes Nobu’s Tribeca restaurant, in addition to sets for Broadway plays including “Hairspray,” and the 2004 puppet-based comedy film “Team America.”

The added space will allow Blue School to expand enrollment to 600 students over the next decade, where kids will benefit from an integrated learning environment, which incorporates the latest scientific breakthroughs to ensure a balanced education, according to the school’s website.

Of course, a cutting-edge curriculum and facility doesn’t come cheap, and parents can expect to pay as much as $47,000 in annual tuition to put their kid through the non-for-profit academy.