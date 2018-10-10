Transit Sam: Week of Oct. 11, 2018

Dates: Thursday, October 11 – Wednesday, October 17

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

The Holland Tunnel and its nearby feeder streets will be even more congested than usual Thursday night because of the 8:20 p.m. Giants-Eagles game, and a 7:30 p.m. celebrity fundraiser at Tribeca Rooftop on Desbrosses St. near Canal St. Also busier will be Varick, Hudson, and Broome Sts., and Sixth Ave. The Pink Agenda Gala’s attendees Thursday include TV’s Giuliana and Bill Rancic, and movie star Rebecca Hall.

Some Giants fans headed to MetLife Stadium will drive Downtown to avoid the Lincoln Tunnel for the 8:20 p.m. game against the Eagles. The I-495 lane closures, which started in August, have had a bigger impact on inbound Lincoln Tunnel traffic than on outbound, but some fans always took the Holland, and more are likely doing so this season. The Holland will be slower going Sunday after 5 p.m., when traffic builds after the Jets-Colts 1 p.m. game at MetLife. The best option for both games is NJ Transit from Penn Station to the Meadowlands, with a quick train change in Secaucus.

The tunnel area will also be more sluggish Tuesday as Colombia takes on Costa Rica 8 p.m. in soccer at New Jersey’s Red Bull Arena.

Battery Park City’s Rockefeller Park is hosting a National Coming Out Day celebration, picnic, and film screening (“Love Simon”) 7 p.m. Thursday near Chambers St. and the West Side Highway.

Demo Alert! Thursday there’s a new immigrant rights protest at Foley Square. Demonstrators calling for “ICE Out of the Courts” will be there 5 p.m. to 6:30 causing traffic turbulence near the Brooklyn Bridge, and on Centre, Lafayette, and Worth Sts. There’s also the regular Jericho Walk at 11 a.m. at Foley and 26 Federal Plaza across the street.

Friday night there’s two concerts near the Brooklyn Bridge including one by a Yankee who is still playing (guitar, at least). Retired Bomber Bernie Williams is performing at Schimmel Center on Spruce St. Friday 7:30 p.m. Nearby, the Seaport’s Pier 17 has a full lineup this weekend with Thievery Corporation 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mike Shinoda 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and a trio of acts 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crosstown, the Tribeca Performing Arts Center’s has folk rock on Chambers St. by the West Side Highway 8 p.m. Friday.

The Q and L trains are again not running in Manhattan this weekend, but the M has special weekend service between Delancey-Essex and 96th St.

If you’re driving in the wee hours, avoid the Manhattan Bridge into Lower Manhattan. Two of three lanes on the lower roadway are closed just after midnight to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday until Dec. 1.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I was wondering is there a place where I can find when alternate side of the street parking is on individual streets?

Gina

Dear Gina,

Yes. If you go to NYCDOT.info you’ll see the city map and can click “parking regulations” and enter any street name to see all the parking signs and regulations there. You can also look up street construction and other details at specific locations.

Transit Sam