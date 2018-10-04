Seaport Report: October 2018

BY JANEL BLADOW

It feels like fall. Weather permitting, it’s a great time to sit at one of the many Seaport outdoor cafes and enjoy a drink, a meal, and really great people watching. Maybe even meet your neighbors.

A FESTIVAL OF FUNNIES… Animation Nights New York returns to the Seaport for the 2018 ANNY Best of Fest, an annual celebration of everything animated. Watch films, visit exhibits and attend panels with animators, developers and experts this weekend, Oct. 6 and 7, noon–10 pm, at 180 Maiden Lane. Highlights include: The Animation Showcase, co-presented by Benoit Berthe Siward; a special screening of “Goose in High Heels” by John Dilworth; and virtual reality experiences by Within, Looking Glass Factory and others. Talks include a presentation by animator (and friend) Bill Plympton of his recent work, including his “Trump Bites” series from the New York Times, as well as other panels ranging from “Coffee is for Closers: Budgeting, Pitching & Negotiation,” “Animation & Documentary,” and “The Importance of Story.” The Best Fest also features a screening of 20 films from this year’s festival. There are hands-on workshops, and the Art In Motion exhibit is a big mixed bag of photography, animation cells, performance art, and mixed media. And one of the featured photographers is Downtown Express’s own Milo Hess! The opening reception is Saturday, starting at 5:30 pm, and anyone can join in. The “Enthusiast Package,” which includes entry to the main venue and some panels, is free. The “Industry Package” is $30 and covers everything, including an ANNY Loot bag! Be sure to register early at www.animationnights.com.

SEAPORT’S SECRET SAUCE… Last month a sleek new storefront opened at the Seaport with a mysterious name: “Yondu.” Bright, crisp, and shiny, with pleasant gathering area in front featuring a bar-like station backed by a wall of goblets with greenery, and in back, a sleek, white, modern kitchen, with a long, butcher-block-topped center island ringed with stools. Passersby wondered, what is this Yondu? A restaurant? A bar? According to Jaume Biarnes, the venue’s marketing director and head chef, Yondu is both a soy sauce and a test kitchen. Yondu, the sauce, ($8.99 a bottle), is a natural blend of eight vegetable extracts based on a Korean soy sauce recipe that predates the Japanese invasion of 1910. It’s produced by Seimpo, South Korea’s largest soy sauce maker. Yondu, the test kitchen, is one-of-a-kind space where chefs Biarnes, Cristy Alvarado and Sunnie Kim will develop recipes using the sauce. “You can use it anywhere, on any cuisine,” says Chef Kim. “We want everyone to know how versatile and tasty it is.” So why open a storefront kitchen in the Seaport? “We are new and want to expand throughout the U.S.,” says Biarnes. “We wanted to start as part of a community and wanted to start in New York City. This is definitely a community here. I’m from Barcelona, and this is the closest I could find in New York City to a neighborhood. Roots are important to our brand.” True to his word, Thursday night, the space at 254 Front St. was beautifully lit up as neighbors from Warrior Bridge yoga studio enjoyed a workshop and tasting party. Chefs Biarnes, Kim and Alvarado demonstrated four dishes made with Yondu sauce, then whipped up six dishes to taste with their guests. They made a hummus dip, and a pizza with sweet potatoes and lentils on top. Warrior Robbie Beltran, said the demo dishes and those they cooked themselves were both delicious. “Yondu-licious,” chimed in Warrior Melissa Wu. The group had a great time and left with little gift bags and full tummies. You can be a test chef yourself every Thursday night, 7–9 pm, when Yondu hosts free cooking demos and tastings. They will also tailor private events as well as have family and kid workshops on weekends. To find out more, visit www.yondubrand.com or email info@sempio.com to sign up.

FALL’S BOUNTY… Want really fresh food from down on the farm without leaving the city? Visit Fulton Stall Market, an indoor, non-profit farmers’ market, open daily 11:30 am–6 pm, at 91 South St. Or wander over to Pier 17’s Seaport Square at South and Fulton streets on Sundays through Dec. 23, (11 am–5:30 pm), to shop from various farmers and small-batch vendors. Or better yet, sign up for this season’s Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Farm Share program. Started a couple of weeks ago, you can subscribe to a weekly delivery of locally grown fall vegetables, fruits, eggs, cheese, fresh pasta, seafood, chicken, beef or pork. The program runs through Dec. 13 with weekly pick-ups Thursday evenings, 5:30–8 pm. Your payment goes directly to the farmers and producers. To sign up, go to http://fultonstallmarket.org, call (646) 801-5499 or sign up in person at Fulton Stall Market.

Celebrating our city… This month is “Archtober,” a month-long festival of New York City’s architecture and design! Architecture-themed activities, programs, and exhibits take place around town celebrating the city’s buildings and analyzing its future. At the Seaport on Thursday, Oct. 11, a panel of museum experts discuss “Walking a Tightrope: Balancing Historic Preservation and Public Engagement.” The discussion will explore the unique challenges faced by cultural institutions that are also historic sites. The big question is: “How do you interact with the public and let them explore your site, while simultaneously dealing with the responsibility of historic preservation?” Joining The South Street Seaport Museum’s Director of Collections Martina Caruso are representatives from several other top historic sites: The Tenement Museum’s Collections Manager Danielle Swanson and Director of Curatorial Affairs David Favaloro, Cathedral of Saint John the Divine’s Director of Production Jonathan Secor, Museum of Eldridge Street’s Director of Public Engagement Chelsea Dowell, and Columbia University professor of historic preservation Mary Jablonski. The event is at the Melville Gallery, 213 Water St., doors open at 6:15pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for members of SSSM, Tenement Museum, and Museum of Eldridge Street (contact your member institution for discount details).