Police Blotter: Week of Oct. 4, 2018

BAG MAN

Cops busted a man for allegedly stealing a designer handbag at knifepoint from a Spring Street fashion boutique on Sept. 27.

An employee told police he approached the suspect to guide him to a mirror at the store between Greene and Mercer streets at 6:02 pm, when the guy allegedly pulled a kitchen knife on him and ran out of the store with a leather bag worth about $500.

Police soon caught up with the suspect on Broadway, where they cuffed him following a brief tussle, after which officers recovered burglar’s tools off the man, cops said.

He was charged with felony robbery, according to police.

CASH MACHINE GUN

A thief robbed a man on Greenwich Street on Sept. 28 at both gun- and knifepoint, forcing him to withdraw cash from the ATM at a nearby McDonalds.

The victim told police he was near Chambers Street at 8:40 am, when the suspect waltzed up to him and started barking orders.

“I have a knife — and a gun,” the robber growled. “Give me something out of this.”

The thief took the victim’s headphones, but upon discovering that the victim only had $2 on him, the perp forced the guy into the nearby fast food restaurant and made him withdraw $20, cops said.

DON’T MESS WITH HER

Cops arrested a man for allegedly mugging a woman on Franklin Street on Sept. 25.

The victim told police she was between Greenwich and Hudson streets at 9:20 pm when the suspect allegedly grabbed her, threw her onto the ground, and snatched her bag, which contained about $70 worth of clothes.

The woman immediately called police, who took her along in search of the suspect, and he was arrested on felony robbery charges after she pointed him out on the street, cops said.

POLITE PERP

A thief made off with $5,700 from a Greenwich Street bank on Sept. 24.

A teller told police the crook approached at the bank between Murray and Barclay streets at 9 am, and he passed him a note that read, “stacks of 50s and 100s, please.”

The worker handed over a fat stack of bills, but failed to press the panic button, and the thief made off with his ill-gotten cash, cops said.

CRIME TIME

A thief ransacked an 86-year-old woman’s King Street home on Sept. 17, nabbing antiques.

The victim told police she and her dog were at home between Varick Street and 6th Avenue at around 5 am, when the sound of shattering glass caused her pooch to start yapping, and alerted her to the prowler’s presence.

She immediately called 911, and police rushed to the scene only to find that the crook — in addition to the woman’s antique clock and silverware set — was already gone, cops said.

RAID!

Cops arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly spraying chemicals into the face of a younger man on Vandam Street on Sept. 19.

The victim, 46, told police he was between Greenwich and Hudson streets at 12:45 pm, when the suspect allegedly doused him with an unknown chemical agent, causing pain and swelling.

The victim was taken to Downtown Hospital, while the old man was busted on felony assault charges, cops said.

CHILD’S PLAY

Police busted 12- and 13-year-old kids for allegedly robbing a 12-year-old on Greenwich Street on Sept. 17.

The victim told police the suspects jumped him on Chambers Street at 4:40 pm, allegedly grabbing his backpack and dragging him to the ground.

The suspects allegedly grabbed $15 and fled into a nearby 2 train, but detectives caught up with them the next day, slapping the terror tykes with felony assault charges, cops said.

DELAYED REACTION

A thief rode off with a man’s Ducati motorcycle he parked on Wall Street on Aug. 11.

The victim told police he left his 2018 Ducati V4s between Water and Front streets at 1:30 am, and returned at 7 am to find his bike missing.

The man initially assumed his ride was towed, and waited more than a month to file a police report after realizing it was stolen, cops said.

— Colin Mixson