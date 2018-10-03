Transit Sam: Week of Oct. 4, 2018

Dates: Thurs., Oct. 4–Wed., Oct. 10

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED MONDAY FOR COLUMBUS DAY

Downtown’s Columbus Day Festival on Monday closes lower Broadway from Liberty St. to Battery Pl. 10 am to 6 pm. Whitehall St. between Water and Stone streets will also be closed.

Morning commutes will be a bit better Monday because of the holiday, with schools and government offices mostly closed. You can park by most public schools, but make sure there are no programs there that day. All parking rules except for alternate side parking are in effect, so be careful, it’s a high summons day.

Capitale on Bowery near Broome St., and the Williamsburg and Manhattan bridges, hosts the Ireland-U.S. Gaelic Heritage Awards Thursday 6 pm, and the Bowery Mission’s fund-raising auction Wednesday 6:30 pm. The Brooklyn Bridge is a better bet both nights.

The South Street Seaport area is busy this weekend. Pier 17 has Slash of Guns N’ Roses fame performing Friday 7 pm near the Brooklyn Bridge, followed by Pink Martini Saturday 7 pm, and Paul Anka Sunday 6:30 p.m. Before Anka takes the stage Sunday, Jaz Dhami, the popular Punjabi singer, headlines nearby as part of the Deepavali Festival, which closes Water St. between Fulton and Fletcher streets and John St. between Front and Water streets 10 am to 6 pm.

Catherine St. will be closed between East Broadway and Madison St. Saturday noon to 5 pm for the Two Bridges Move and Meet festival.

The Jets play the Broncos 1 pm Sunday at MetLife Stadium congesting streets near the Holland Tunnel around noon, and even more so after 5 pm when fans and returning daytrippers will congest Sixth Ave., Hudson, Canal, and other streets.

The Q train is not running in Manhattan this weekend, but the M weekend route has been extended from Delancey-Essex to 47-50th streets, where it will switch to the Q track to 96th St., from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The W will have special service from Whitehall St. to Ditmars Blvd. Saturday and Sunday until 7 p.m. both days. The extra service is because the L and 7 trains are not running in Manhattan this weekend.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I understand that technically “gridlock” doesn’t apply to highways, though most folks use it more broadly. What do you say?

@MikeLindblom, via Twitter

Dear Mike,

When I coined the word in the ’80s, it meant only where there is a street grid. Now people use it for any traffic jam, but purists know the difference.

Transit Sam