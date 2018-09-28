Police Blotter: Week of Sept. 27, 2018

A thief ransacked an 86-year-old woman’s King Street home on Sept. 17, nabbing antiques.

The victim told police she and her dog were at home between Varick Street and 6th Avenue at around 5 am, when the sound of shattering glass caused her pooch to start yapping, and alerted her to the prowler’s presence.

She immediately called 911, and police rushed to the scene only to find that the crook — in addition to the woman’s antique clock and silverware set — was already gone, cops said.

RAID!

Cops arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly spraying chemicals into the face of a younger man on Vandam Street on Sept. 19.

The victim, 46, told police he was between Greenwich and Hudson streets at 12:45 pm, when the suspect allegedly doused him with an unknown chemical agent, causing pain and swelling.

The victim was taken to Downtown Hospital, while the old man was busted on felony assault charges, cops said.

CHILD’S PLAY

Police busted 12- and 13-year-old kids for allegedly robbing a 12-year-old on Greenwich Street on Sept. 17.

The victim told police the suspects jumped him on Chambers Street at 4:40 pm, allegedly grabbing his backpack and dragging him to the ground.

The suspects allegedly grabbed $15 and fled into a nearby 2 train, but detectives caught up with them the next day, slapping the terror tykes with felony assault charges, cops said.

DELAYED REACTION

A thief rode off with a man’s Ducati motorcycle he parked on Wall Street on Aug. 11.

The victim told police he left his 2018 Ducati V4s between Water and Front streets at 1:30 am, and returned at 7 am to find his bike missing.

The man initially assumed his ride was towed, and waited more than a month to file a police report after realizing it was stolen, cops said.

— Colin Mixson