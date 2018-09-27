High concept, high prices: Seaport’s 10 Corso Como offers eye-popping items, eye-watering pricetags

BY COLIN MIXSON

Once a grubby wharf where fishmongers flogged cod, the South Street Seaport is now home to one of the highest of high-end retailers — Milanese fashion boutique 10 Corso Como, which opened its first-ever U.S. location in the Seaport’s Fulton Market Building on Sept. 7.

The posh shop — regarded as the world’s first “concept store” — features a revolving, curated stock of home goods offered at art-gallery prices, including rabbit-shaped baby chairs for $800, $150 bookends, a $225 espresso set, and a lamp, shaped like a banana, for $345.

The 28,000-square-foot space on the first floor of the New Market Building at 1 Fulton St. also features an Italian cafe and restaurant, garden, and art gallery.

10 Corso Como was founded in 1991 by Milan-based fashion editor Carla Sozzani with the idea of creating a “living magazine,” according to Howard Hughes CEO David Weinreb, who claimed that the development company settled on Sozzani’s boutique after scouring the globe for the perfect store to match its vision for the former fish market.

“We went around the world searching for the most dynamic retail concept and immediately recognized that 10 Corso Como was the ideal fit for our vision of the Seaport’s transformation,” Weinreb said.

The Historic Seaport District, already home to preppy fashion dealers including Guess, Abercrombie and Fitch, and Christian Benner Custom, also saw the opening of “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker’s eponymous shoe store on South Street on Sept. 13, where prices range from $250 to $600, according to an AM New York report.

They join other high-end retail destinations Downtown including Westfield World Trade Center Mall, and the Brookfield Shopping Center in Battery Park City.