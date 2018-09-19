Transit Sam: Week of Sept. 20, 2018

Thurs., Sept. 20–Wed., Sept. 26

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING SUSPENDED MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR SUCCOTH

The United Nations General Assembly will have major effects Downtown. President Trump is expected to get to NYC late Sunday and leave Tuesday, closing the northbound FDR Drive after his arrival and southbound on departure day. The FDR is subject to closures all week. Battery Park City’s Ritz-Carlton at the foot of the West Side Highway will likely have extra security for foreign dignitaries staying there. The World Trade Center’s memorial may be a stop for a few heads of state.

The city declared Gridlock Alert Days for UNGA on weekdays from Monday to Oct. 1. Avoid Midtown East next week, and use transit if you can.

Lower Manhattan subways will run close to schedule this weekend, but after 9:30 p.m. Friday, the D and F will once again skip almost all of Manhattan. The D will switch to the A track between 59th St. and Brooklyn. The F will be on the Q track between Lexington Ave.-63rd St. and Atlantic Ave.-Barclays.

The South Street Seaport area is busy this week. At Pier 17 near the Brooklyn Bridge, FDR and South St., there’s St. Lucia Friday and Saturday 7 p.m., and Sting and Shaggy Wednesday 7 p.m. Oktoberfest NYC begins nearby on Pier 15 Friday, and will run noon to midnight Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 15. Fulton St. closes 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for two fairs, between Broadway and Water St. Saturday, and Broadway and Gold St. Sunday.

The Tribeca TV Festival will be screening season premieres to many shows Thursday to Sunday at Spring Studios on St. John’s Lane, drawing many limos near Holland Tunnel entrances, Varick and Canal Sts., and Sixth Ave. Rush hour screenings start 6 p.m. Thursday, 5:45 p.m. Friday.

The Feast of San Gennaro continues through Sunday, closing Grand and Hester Sts. between Centre and Mott Sts., and Mulberry between Canal and E. Houston Sts. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

MetLife Stadium has Ed Sheeran 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, adding traffic around the Holland Tunnel, as will the Saturday 5 p.m. match between the Red Bulls and Toronto in Harrison, N.J.