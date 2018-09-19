Police Blotter: Week of Sept. 20, 2018

COUGAR ATTACK

A seductress nabbed a young man’s pricey Rolex watch after joining him for a night cap at his North Moore Street apartment following a night of clubbing on Sept. 15.

The victim, 21, told police he was partying it up until 4 am, when he took the 32-year-old temptress back this place between Greenwich and West streets for unspecified activities, which eventually ended after the younger man nodded off.

A few hours later, the victim awoke to an empty apartment, and the revelation that his $4,000 Rolex GTM Master II had been stolen off his wrist, cops said.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains open, according to police.

MR. KNIFE GUY

Police are hunting the bladesman wanted for stabbing a guy inside the Chambers Street Subway Station on Sept. 14.

The victim told police he was embroiled in a shouting match with the suspect on the A-train platform inside the station at 2 pm, when the goon pulled a knife on him and thrust the blade into his torso.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, and investigators recovered a pair of bloody pants and a syringe at the scene, cops said.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains open.

WATCH OUT

A slick shoplifter swapped his bargain-bin timepiece for a $13,465 Rolex inside a Wooster Street boutique on Sept. 10

An employee told police the crook made the swap inside the retailer between Spring and Broome streets at 8 pm, before waltzing off with the small fortune on his wrist.

That caper follows the theft of a $61,495 engagement ring at the same store, which a thief managed to swipe while a display was left outside its case, cops said.

No arrests have been made in either theft, and both cases remain open, cops said.

PANTY RAID

A pervy crook raided a Broadway lingerie store on Sept. 4, stealing panties.

An employee told police the six-foot-tall thief nabbed 24 pairs of women’s underwear from the store between W. Houston and Prince streets at 4:40 pm, in addition to a few bras, and some shorts that altogether totaled $1,465.

The thief made off with his ill-gotten undies heading north on Broadway, and the case remains open, cops said.

— Colin Mixson