Police Blotter: Week of Sept. 13, 2018

iSHOOT

A gunman robbed a woman on Sullivan Street on Sept. 4, taking her iPhone 7.

The victim told police that the crook held her up between Prince and Spring streets at 8:50 pm, pulling a gun on her and demanding her stuff.

The woman screamed bloody murder and dropped her $500 smartphone on the ground, and the crook took off with it, heading north on Sullivan, cops said,

Investigators were able to use the phone’s GPS to track it for the next hour and a half, but lost track of him at Shepherd Avenue between Pitkin and Belmon avenues, and the case remains open, according to police.

Tips can be submitted confidentially to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 577-8477, by logging onto www. nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637, followed by tip577.

PANTY RAID

A pervy crook raided a Broadway lingerie store on Sept. 4, stealing panties.

An employee told police the six-foot-tall thief nabbed 24 pairs of women’s underwear from the store between W. Houston and Prince streets at 4:40 pm, in addition to a few bras, and some shorts that altogether totaled $1,465.

The thief made off with his ill-gotten undies heading north on Broadway, and the case remains open, cops said.

BYE CYCLE

A thief rode off with a man’s $4,500 e-bike he left inside the lobby of a West Broadway apartment building on Sept. 2.

The victim told police he parked his ride inside the foyer of the building between Prince and Spring streets.

at 8 pm, and returned just before noon the following day to find his battery-assisted ride stolen.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains open, cops said.

— Colin Mixson