Transit Sam: Week of Sept. 13, 2018

Dates: Thursday, September 13 – Wednesday, September 19

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED WEDNESDAY FOR YOM KIPPUR

One of Little Italy’s biggest events, the Feast of San Gennaro, opens Thursday and will close Grand and Hester Sts. between Centre and Mott Sts., and Mulberry between Canal and E, Houston Sts. from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through Sept. 23rd. There’ll be bigger crowds for opening ceremonies Thursday 5 p.m., the Cannoli Eating Competition Friday 2 p.m., and a procession Saturday 2 p.m. The effects will also be felt on Canal and Delancey Sts., and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

The bright spots for Downtown subway riders this weekend are that the WTC Cortlandt train station, the last 9/11-damaged subway stop, is now open, and unusually, the A, C, and E trains are on their regular schedules this weekend in Lower Manhattan, but other changes are planned. The D will not run south of 59th St., where it will switch to the A express track to Brooklyn. The F will skip Lower Manhattan and most of Midtown, with buses running between East Broadway and W. 4th St. The 1 train won’t stop at South Ferry this weekend, and shuttle buses will run to and from Rector St.

The undefeated Jets play Miami at MetLife Stadium Sunday 1 p.m. More fans than usual will use the Holland Tunnel, especially to Manhattan, hitting Downtown’s streets around 5 p.m. because of the I-495 lane closures affecting Route 3 and the Lincoln Tunnel.

Reade St. will be closed Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a block party.

Rush hour will start earlier Tuesday as Jews observing Yom Kippur will leave work earlier to get home before sundown. Traffic will be lighter Wednesday with schools closed for the holiday, but after sundown, many observers will hit the road to break their fast with holiday meals.

New York Fashion Week ends Friday and look for moveout activity this weekend at Spring Studios on St. John’s La. near Varick and Canal Sts. and Holland Tunnel entrances.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam:

I often see orange cones saving parking spaces in front of Manhattan apartment buildings. Can I move them and park?

Sandy

Dear Sandy,

I know of no rule preventing you from moving the cones. When I was traffic commissioner, I had my staff confiscate any object in the street that blocked parking. Some cones do serve an authorized purpose (i.e., Con Ed needing the area clear for upcoming work). If this a private citizen placing the cones, the best thing to do is call your local precinct and 311.

Transit Sam