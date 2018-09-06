Seaport Report: September 2018

BY JANEL BLADOW

If you’re like me, Labor Day weekend not only signals the end of summer and start of school but also means getting organized and my books in order. Guess it’s a holdover from my own school days?

Rallying the troops… A meeting of the Save Our Seaport (SOS) preservation group on Thursday, Aug. 23, in the community room at Southbridge Towers, drew more than 50 concerned neighbors and friends of the Seaport, tackling a range of concerns, including noise complaints about the rooftop concerts and other weekend events on Piers 16 and 17. Concerns about daytime noise at the FDR construction site on South Street were also hotly discussed. Access to the public space on Pier 17’s rooftop was another topic concern. It appears that during some events, escalators are all converted to “down,” letting people out and leaving no way to get “up” if you’d just like to go sit or walk around and enjoy the view. But the biggest issue is still what’s to become of the block-sized parking lot at 250 Water St. now that Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has bought the property for $187 million. Fears remain that that developer will try to consolidate the air rights from other properties in the area and build a high rise or two.

“The historic district is in peril,” SOS board member Michael Kramer told Seaport Report the next day. “Our main focus is to respect and protect the existing zoning in the historic district we fought so hard to get [back in 2003].” He added that there still is a lot of wariness over HHC’s meeting with CB1 executives in July, since how the developer plans to use the parcel was never clearly described. He called the prospect of negotiating a community-benefits package with knowing the final scope of the project “just the worst case scenario.”

Yum, yum, yummy… Seaport Food Lab is on a delicious roll. Tickets to inspired meals by top name chefs are selling out fast. Up next, Sept. 19-23, is Angie Mar, who’s been at the helm of The Beatrice Inn the last two years. She’s known for creatively mixing up meat, fire and food history at the Greenwich Village hot spot. The 7 pm seating ($115 per ticket) opens with chicken liver pate with a blackberry conserva, whole grain mustard and baguette. The entrée is salt baked fish in flambe with walnuts, Asian pears, pink peppercorn and rosemary. Dessert is a cloud of cherry clafoutis topped with smoked honey whipped cream. Next up are celebrity butchers Erika Nakamura and Jocelyn Guest, known for their head-to-tail carving skills. They left the famed Upper West Side White Gold Butchers back in March, and the acclaimed eatery and butcher shop permanently closed its doors last month. Meanwhile, the women have continued to hone their knife skills. Their run at Seaport Food Lab presented by Chase Sapphire runs Sept. 26-30. Advanced tickets are available, but going fast.

They got the beat… Take a light and sound journey with “iLuminate,” as the group of 20-somethings perform at Schimmel Center at Pace University. Saturday night, Sept. 15 and Sunday afternoon, Sept. 16. With technological magic, the group performs dance styles from contemporary to break-dance to the tunes of iconic artists such as Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, James Brown and Sam Smith. Phone the box office at 212 346-1715 for tickets.

Benvenuto… Welcome to our newest neighbors from Italy. 10 Corso Como opened its first U.S. shop Thursday with a daylong launch party in the Marketplace. Coinciding with New York Fashion Week the festivities saw a combo of art, music, fashion, design, cuisine and culture. Founded by former fashion editor of Italian Vogue Carla Sozzani, the shopping and dining emporium sells clothes, cosmetics, books, and music. In addition to shopping and eating, expect to have your other senses thrilled. Exhibits by noted artists and photographers will adorn their gallery spaces. Be sure to pop in for a visit.

#1 with a bullet… The Pier 17 concert series is a hit. Both Friday’s Ziggy Marley and Saturday’s deadmau5 performances are sold out. So are shows by St. Lucia and Diana Ross later this month. But you can still score a seat to Sting & Shaggy – The 44/876 Tour and the two performances by STS9. Go to Pier17ny.com.