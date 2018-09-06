Cortlandt St. Station set to reopen with new name

BY JOSEPH M. CALISI

The long-awaited reopening of the Cortlandt Street Station, which was destroyed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, is set for early this month — but it will open with a new name.

It has been rechristened “World Trade Center Station.”

The station originally opened more than 100 years ago as an extension of the city’s original subway system that opened in 1904. Reconstructed 17 years after it’s destruction at a cost of $158 million, it’s seen as the last piece of the puzzle for the renewal of the World Trade Center site.

Artwork on the walls of the station shows artist Ann Hamilton invoking phrases such as “freedom of thought” and “progress and better standards of life” in the tile work.

The original name of the station, as with the street it is on, came from a 17th-century Dutch brewer who lived there back when the Dutch ruled southern Manhattan as Nieuw Amsterdam.