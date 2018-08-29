Transit Sam: Week of Aug. 30, 2018

Dates: Thursday, August 30 – Wednesday, September 5

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED MONDAY FOR LABOR DAY

Holland Tunnel Alert Thursday! The Labor Day weekend getaway begins Thursday, when the Giants also end their preseason against the Patriots 7 p.m., adding to the rush hour. The I-495 reconstruction lane closures near the Lincoln Tunnel mean that more fans will use the Holland to get to MetLife Stadium this season, adding traffic to Canal, Varick, and Broome Sts., and Sixth Ave.

If you’re driving out of the city it’s best to leave after 9 p.m. Thursday or Friday, a Gridlock Alert Day. There’ll be sluggish roads to the airports both days, so leave early.

Monday is a major parking holiday, meaning meter and most rules are suspended. Spots where you are permitted to park some of the time, such as on Sundays or evenings, are legal, but avoid signs like “No Parking Anytime.”

Summer vacation ends for NYC students Wednesday (and for driving commuters who were enjoying lighter traffic), so allow extra time, and be careful driving near schools, including on Chambers St., the West Side Highway, and by the Lower Manhattan bridges. Dismissal is around noon for pre-K and many kindergarten classes.

Lots of subway changes from Friday night through Monday. The D will not run in Manhattan below 34th St., and free shuttle buses will stop at W. 4th St., Broadway-Lafayette and Grand St. The J and M will avoid Manhattan, with shuttle buses going between Essex and Hewes Sts. The 1 will not run below 14th St., and the 2 and 3 will go local between 34th and Chambers Sts. The E will run on the F track in Manhattan.

Wigstock is in the Brooklyn Bridge area Saturday at the Seaport’s Pier 17 Saturday 3 p.m. The pier’s Cinema Club ends Wednesday 7:30 p.m. with “Sex and the City.”

The Downtown Connection bus is bypassing stops adjacent to The Battery on State St. and Battery Pl. the rest of the summer in an effort to thwart scammers by the park trying to sell tickets for the free service.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I have a disability permit, but I was told I couldn’t park in the Blue Zone Downtown. What is that?

Bob

Dear Bob,

Ah yes, the Lower Manhattan Blue Zone — I’m surprised your informant heard of it. The special zone is bounded by Frankfort and Dover Sts., South St., State St. and the centerlines of Broadway and Park Row. In this area, if there is no sign to indicate otherwise, parking is not permitted for anyone Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The zone was created to stop construction workers from taking down parking signs in order to park “legally” near the job. The Blue Zone ensures parking restrictions when there is no sign. There used to be blue markings Downtown to outline the area. Tickets for Blue Zone violations have become rare, but the rule remains on the books so beware, no sign, does not mean no violation Downtown.

Transit Sam