Dancing in the park

The 37th-annual Battery Dance Festival unfolded in Battery Park City’s Wagner Park from Aug. 11 though Aug. 18, featuring performances by more than two dozen dance companies from around the world.

It kicked off on Aug. 11 with a screening of the documentary “Moving Stories” following the Battery Dance Company to India, Romania, South Korea, and Iraq, where the dancers worked with at-risk youth through the Dancing to Connect program.

And all week, Battery Dance hosted free workshops at the company’s studio at 380 Broadway.

Battery Dance created the annual outdoor festival in 1982 to promote engagement with the Downtown community where it has been based since its founding in 1976.