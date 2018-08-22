Transit Sam: Week of Aug. 23, 2018

Dates: Thursday, August 23 – Wednesday, August 29

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED THURSDAY AUGUST 23rd FOR EID AL-ADHA

The Jets play the Giants at MetLife Stadium Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Friday night games cause the most turbulence for rush hour commuters crossing the Hudson River. This Friday will be even worse with many motorists avoiding the Lincoln Tunnel and heading down to the Holland because of construction on the I-495 viaduct in New Jersey. So, expect a tough rush hour on Varick St., Canal, Broome streets and the other tunnel approaches.

There will be a lower Manhattan surge post-game because the Route 3 ramp to I-495 to the Lincoln Tunnel will be down to one lane; this is a major route from MetLife to Manhattan. Many drivers will opt for the Holland Tunnel hitting downtown after 11 p.m. just as the streets are hopping.

Thursday, August 23rd, The Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian at 1 Bowling Green will open their exhibit on Taino culture from 2pm to 12am.

Thursday, the Pier 17 Cinema Club will host a showing of The Princess Bride at 28 Liberty (formerly Chase Plaza) at 8pm.

Governor’s Island will host a Jazz Age Party Friday and Saturday from 11am to 5pm.

Saturday August 25th Gladys Knight and the O’Jays play at South Street Seaport’s Pier 17 from 7pm to 9pm.

On Wednesday August 29th, enjoy the movie Minions hosted by Pier 17 Cinema Club at 28 Liberty’s (formerly Chase Plaza).

From the Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I spend most of the year in Florida and have a Florida State handicap license plate. Where in the boroughs of New York City, is my handicap license plate valid? Are there specially designated on the street places I can legally park?

Francine, New York

Dear Francine,

Yes, your plate is valid in NY State but no, there are no designated on-street spaces in New York City. The only reserved spaces for people with disabilities are in off-street parking lots. There is a NYC Permit that does allow one to park in many No Parking and other zones throughout the city. Even though you’re a resident of another state you can apply. But, it’s tougher to get than a state permit. You will not only need a letter from your own physician but a second one approved by the city. Check out the NYC DOT website for details.

Transit Sam