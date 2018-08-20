Police Blotter: Week of Aug. 16, 2018

BODEGA BEATDOWN

Two ruffians left a deli guy with a broken nose after stealing $25 worth of food from the Varick Street store on Aug. 8.

The victim told police he spotted the thieves waltzing out of the store between Charlton and Vandam streets with their ill-gotten groceries at 3:38 pm, and that when he tried to stop them, one of the delinquents socked him the face before fleeing across Vandam Street towards the East River.

BYE CYCLE

A thief rode off with a woman’s $3,000 bike she had left chained up on Chambers Street on Aug. 9.

The victim told police she locked up her bike between West and Greenwich streets at 7 am, and returned just over two hours later to find her ritzy blue VanMoof bike was stolen.

MONEY BAG

Two crooks nabbed a $5,600 handbag from a Broad Street retailer on Aug. 7.

An employee told police the crooks ambled into the fashion boutique between Wall Street and Exchange Place at 3:08 pm, and one of the bandits snuck the indulgent Hermes purse into his accomplice’s booster bag, then the pair fled.

FALLING OFF

Some nogoodniks looted a delivery truck parked on Greene Street on Aug. 7.

The driver told police he left his vehicle between Spring and Prince streets at 10:30 am, and returned a half hour later to find the truck’s rear gate unlocked and more than $17,000 worth of clothing pinched.

— Colin Mixson