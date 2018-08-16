Attacks on the free press are an attack on American values

- Home
The necessity of a trusted free press to the health of American democracy has been undisputed since the founding of our republic — until now.
In recent weeks, the journalists of our free press have been slandered as “Enemies of the People” — not by a foreign power or fringe group, but by the President of the United States, the nation’s highest officer sworn to protect the Constitution enshrining the First Amendment rights those journalists exercise daily for the benefit of us all.
But President Trump’s casual use of this Stalinist epithet is only the most egregious example of a years-long campaign to destroy public trust in the news media and erode the ability of the Fourth Estate to hold our government and politicians accountable. From denouncing factual reporting as “fake news” to the proliferation of websites pushing propaganda, conspiracy theories, and outright lies as legitimate reporting, the role of America’s free press is under attack — and with it, our nation’s founding values.
Without a free press that is justly trusted as a source of impartial truth, politicians and special interests have unchecked rein to lie, dissemble, and manipulate reality with impunity. Without journalists who are free to question public officials and demand information on government actions, the institutions which are supposed to protect and serve us cannot be trusted to do either. Without political leaders who respect the value of our free press to the American way of life, the world’s first constitutional democracy fails in its historic role as a beacon of freedom to all of humanity.
Trump is by no means alone, however, in the systematic attack on the role of the free press. On Aug. 12, Mayor de Blasio had a New York Post reporter hauled away by police after he asked the mayor for comment on the paper’s recent story on the many meetings he and his top aides have had with lobbyists — meetings which de Blasio had pledged as a candidate to disclose on a monthly basis, but only recently began revealing after four years in office, and only because of relentless pressure from the news media.
The work our reporters do in the neighborhoods we cover is as important as reporters taking leaders to task in City Hall and Washington, D.C. — and our reporters have been subjected to similar attacks, as well.
Editors and reporters across the country are standing together this week to denounce the attacks demonizing our profession and seeking to sabotage our ability to hold the people in power accountable for their actions.
And we ask you, the readers we work for, to stand with us.
Defending our free press from attacks by politicians and special interests should be a cause that rises above party, ideology, race, or any of the other fault lines along which some are seeking to divide our country. It goes to the heart of what America stands for, and is vital to the survival of government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
As women’s rights pioneer and investigative journalist Ida B. Wells wrote in 1892: “The people must know before they can act, and there is no educator to compare with the press.”
Les Goodstein
CEO, Community News Group, NYC Community Media
Jennifer Goodstein
Publisher, Community News Group, NYC Community Media
Bill Egbert
Editor, Downtown Express
Deputy Editor, Bay Ridge Courier, Bay News, Mill-Marine Courier
Lincoln Anderson
Editor, The Villager
Vince DiMiceli
Editor, Brooklyn Paper, Park Slope Courier, Bay Ridge Courier, Bay News, Mill-Marine Courier, Caribbean Life
Zachary Gewelb
Editor, TimesLedger Newspapers
Laura Guerriero
Publisher, Bronx Times
Anthony Rotunno
Deputy Editor, Brooklyn Paper, Park Slope Courier
Paul Schindler
Editor-in-chief, Gay City News, Manhattan Express
Scott Stiffler
Editor, Chelsea Now