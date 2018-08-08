Transit Sam: Week of Aug. 9, 2018

Dates: Thurs., Aug. 9–Wed., Aug. 15

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED WEDNESDAY FOR FEAST OF THE ASSUMPTION

The Summer Streets program rolls back Downtown on Saturday with all of Lafayette St. closed to cars from 6 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. The Brooklyn Bridge’s Centre St. exit will be closed as well. The bridge walkway will be crowded if there’s no rain, so bikers and walkers please be careful. Downtown’s major cross streets will be open but sluggish near Lafayette. The route continues up to Fourth Ave. en route to Park Ave. to Central Park and 72d St.

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah performs at South Street Seaport’s Pier 17 Sunday night 8 p.m. affecting Water and South streets. Pier 17 is screening “The Greatest Showman” Wednesday 7:45 p.m.

MetLife Stadium has the Giants and Browns Thursday 7 p.m., and the Jets and Falcons Friday 7:30 p.m. in NFL preseason. Lincoln Tunnel congestion will prompt some drivers to use the Holland before the games.

Thursday is movie night with “Mean Girls” at the World Trade Center’s Oculus Plaza near Church St. 7:30 p.m., animation shorts at Brookfield Place near the West Side Highway and the WTC 6 p.m., and “Labyrinth” at 28 Liberty (formerly Chase Plaza) near William and Liberty Sts. 8 p.m. The Knickerbocker Chamber Orchestra is performing that night by North Cove near Brookfield Place 5:30 p.m. If you’re driving, expect more pedestrians..

One lane of the Williamsburg Bridge’s Manhattan-bound inner roadway is closed 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until Aug. 17.

The M usually avoids almost all of Manhattan on weekends, but not this Saturday and Sunday when open stations include Broadway-Lafayette in addition to the usual Delancey-Essex. The M will run between Middle Village and the Lexington Ave./63rd St. F stop, where it’ll switch to the Q track going to and from 96th St. Downtown A, C, and E trains will skip Spring St. this weekend starting 10 p.m. Friday.

The Battery Dance Festival is in Wagner Park at the foot of the West Side Highway after 7 p.m. from Saturday to Aug. 17.

Saturday, Rutgers St. is closed for stickball noon to 6 p.m. between Madison and Cherry Sts.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

Are e-bikes legal in NYC?

Pedal Easy

Dear Pedal Easy,

Finally, you can be electric in NYC. The city implemented a new rule legalizing some pedal-assist bikes starting July 28, but the throttle e-bikes that many delivery people use without pedaling are still prohibited. The city allows pedal assists in which the motor turns off automatically when the rider stops pedaling, exceeds 20 mph, or uses the brake. The bike must also have a visible, permanent sign indicating its motor wattage (750 watts or less) and maximum speed limit. The newly legalized e-bikes are governed by NYC bike rules. All e-bikes are prohibited in the rest of New York State.

Transit Sam