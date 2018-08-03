Strike one! Doormen at 40 Broad St. walk off the job demanding first raise in six years

BY COLIN MIXSON

Doormen at a Broad Street condominium threw down their bellhop caps and went on strike Thursday, vowing not to hold even a single door open — until Saturday.

“We are only doing today, and we’re going to go back to work tomorrow,” said Ajitah Dasana, head concierge at 40 Broad St., on Friday. “We’ll see how effective it is until we head back to the bargaining table.

The doormen, porters, and other building workers serving residents at 40 Broad St. claim that, after two years of negations, the building’s condo board still refuses to fork over a decent paycheck, with many of the concierges still working at 2012 wages, said the condo’s top package checker.

“They are the ones who are very hurt by now, they never got a raise in pretty much six years,” Dasana said.

And their current healthcare plan is as rotten as their teeth, according to another porter, who said a trip to the dentist cost him $6,000 out of pocket.

“I need to be able to take care of myself,” said Ajith Dasanayake. “We need some support.”

The workers voted to join the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ in November 2016, but since then the condo board still refuses to provide them industry-standard wages and benefits, they said.

“The workers at 40 Broad Street continue to be denied the benefits and wages they deserve to provide for their families,” said Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou. “It’s shameful to see the current state of the ongoing negotiations. These workers deserve no less than fair wages and health benefits and I am proud to stand with them and 32BJ.”

The nine 40 Broad St. doormen were joined by dozens of their union brothers and sisters for the two-day strike outside the swank condo building, which styles itself as The Setai and boasts 11-foot ceilings, large windows, and Brazillian walnut floors that combine to create an “unparalleled residential experience,” according to streeteasy.com

The Setai’s condo board leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment.