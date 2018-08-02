Police Blotter: Week of Aug. 2, 2018

HAIRY SITUATION

Two thieves made off with more than $1,200 worth of hair-growth formula from a Wall Street drug store on July 29.

Surveillance footage shows one man keeping lookout while his accomplice pried the hinges off a display case inside the store between Broad and William streets at 3:49 pm, before nabbing 21 bottles of Rogaine for men and women, along with four bottles of Viviscal, a competing brand of hair-growth formula.

The crooks made a clean getaway following the hair-growth heist, and the investigation remains open, cops said.

BIKE BANDIT

Cops are hunting the thief who rode off with a $2,500 mountain bike on West Broadway on July 24.

The victim told police that she locked her Specialized Ruby road bike to scaffolding between Grand and Canal streets at 4:30 pm, and returned a few hours later to discover it was stolen.

Police haven’t nabbed any suspects yet, but the case remains open, cops said.

DINE AND DASH

Some crook looted the register at a Pearl Street eatery on July 25.

An employee told police that she came in for work at the restaurant near Broad Street at 9 am, when she discovered $350 had been nabbed from the cash register.

Upon further investigation, she realized that all three doors to the diner were unlocked, and reviewed security footage that show the thief letting him inside the restaurant about 7 hours earlier.

— Colin Mixson