Transit Sam: Week of Aug. 2, 2018

Dates: Thursday, August 2 – Wednesday, August 8

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Saturday will be a day to bike or walk rather than drive as Summer Streets closes auto traffic on almost seven miles of Manhattan streets including Lafayette from 6 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. The event runs for three consecutive Saturdays.

The route starts on Centre St. near the Brooklyn Bridge exit and runs the entire length of Lafayette St., making its way to Park Ave., where it turns on 72nd St. to Central Park. Many cross streets will be closed. Worth, Chambers, Canal, Leonard, Spring, Broome and Houston Sts. will be open, but will be slow-going approaching Lafayette. There are rest stops at Centre, Cleveland Pl. and Kenmare St. The Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges will be better bets than the Brooklyn.

Good news for Brooklyn-Battery (Carey) Tunnel drivers. Both tunnel tubes are now mostly open on weekends, but the single-tube closures continue overnight 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Friday.

Be extra careful driving as crashes go up in August. Thursday and Friday are crash alert days.

Kings of Leon are performing at Pier 17 Thursday and Friday 7 p.m., which will add traffic to the FDR and the Brooklyn Bridge area.

The Red Bulls are home Sunday at 6 p.m. which will affect the Holland Tunnel. If you’re driving back from the Jersey Shore, tunnel traffic will get heavier than normal around 8 p.m.

Real Madrid plays A.S. Roma in soccer Tuesday 8 p.m. at MetLife Stadium, sending some Lincoln Tunnel traffic to the Holland.

This weekend in Manhattan the F is running on the A track, and the E is on the R line. The Spring St. (E, C) stop is closed on the Downtown side.

There’s an Abolish ICE protest at Wall and Broad Sts. Thursday 5:30 p.m.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I have been parking in front of a school every summer for 20 years without getting a ticket until now. The ticket said there’s summer school. Is it valid?

Gill

Dear Gill,

You should check the school’s page on the Dept. of Education website to see where it holds summer school — many do it in another building. If there’s no summer school listed there, it’s worth contesting the ticket. Bring a printout of the page, but be warned that the city has never defined what constitutes a school day, so the judge may uphold the ticket anyway. Many schools have camps, which typically keep the school parking restrictions in effect. The safest thing is always to check with the individual school, either by phone or email. Most public summer schools end Aug. 9, and many school camps end mid-August.

Transit Sam