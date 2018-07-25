Transit Sam: Week of July 26, 2018

Thurs., July 26 – Wed., Aug. 1

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

South Street Seaport’s new Pier 17 has its biggest week since its opening with 8 p.m. performances by Jon Batiste of Stephen Colbert fame Saturday, and comedian Amy Schumer Wednesday. Expect traffic turbulence by the Brooklyn Bridge, on the FDR, and on South, Pearl, Water, Fulton and John streets, especially Wednesday during the evening rush.

This weekend starting 9:30 p.m. Friday, the 1 train is not running below 14th St. The 2 and 3 will pick up some slack, running local between Chambers and 14th streets. Shuttle buses will run between Chambers and South Ferry. Uptown A, C, and E trains will skip Spring Street.

Immigration rights protesters will carry symbolic suitcases in solidarity with people being deported at Federal Plaza, near Broadway, Worth Street, and the Brooklyn Bridge Thursday 5:30 p.m. There’s also the regular Jericho Walk there at 11 a.m. “Abolish ICE Everywhere” will be at City Hall Monday 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday “Back to the Future” is being screened at 28 Liberty plaza (formerly Chase Plaza) at Liberty and William streets 8 p.m., and Battery Park City’s Wagner Park has a River & Blues concert 7 p.m. near the West Side Highway and the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel entrance. One tube of the tunnel is closed Friday 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, and weeknights at the same times.

Saturday, Varick, Canal, Broome and other Holland Tunnel feeder streets will be busier for Red Bull Arena soccer matches at 1 p.m. (Juventus vs. Benfica) and 7 p.m. (Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew)

In Chinatown Saturday between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a “DOT Weekend Walk” event will close Mott Street between Bayard and Worth streets and Pell Street between Mott and Doyers streets The event also includes Doyers, which is closed summer days between Pell and Bowery.

Water Street between Fulton and Old Slip will be busier with pedestrians Wednesdays through Aug. 8 for the Downtown Alliance’s Game On events 4 to 8 p.m.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I’m thinking of buying a Segway. Are there restrictions in NYC?

Curious

Dear Curious,

Yes, Segways and other hoverboards are not legal to use on city streets or sidewalks, or in public areas across the state, for that matter. They are considered motor vehicles and the state does not allow them to be registered. That has not stopped their use, but people are subject to fines.

Transit Sam