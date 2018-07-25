Police Blotter: Week of July 26, 2018

RUDE AWAKENING

A belligerent hellcat punched a woman in the face while shouting, “why you looking at me, white bitch,” on Federal Plaza early in the morning on July 18.

The victim told police she was near Broadway at 6:18 am, when the other gal clocked her in the face, before hightailing it on foot.

The victim suffered a gash on her lip, but refused medical attention, cops said.

No arrests have been made, and the case has been closed, according to police.

RHETORICAL JAB

An argument turned bloody inside the Fulton Street subway station after one brute started throwing punches on July 20.

The victim told police he was engaged in a heated debate with the fiend inside the station near Nassau Street at 11:30 pm, when the guy socked him in the honker, breaking his nose.

Cops haven’t caught up with the violent goon, and the case remains open, cops said.

STREET FIGHT

Cops cuffed a man suspected of beating another guy in a road rage incident on Pine Street on July 21.

The victim told police he was arguing with the suspect following a car collision near Broadway at 11:50 am, when the guy allegedly hauled off and clobbered him, striking him behind his right ear.

The victim was taken to New York Downtown Hospital, while the police nabbed their suspect later that day, cops said.

BAG IT

A thief stole more than $6,300 worth of designer handbags from a Broadway fashion outlet on July 21.

An employee told police the suspect waltzed into the shop between W. Houston and Prince streets at 4:45 pm, nabbing three bags — the priciest of which cost a whopping $2,350 — and slinking past the registers with his ill-gotten satchels.

Police canvassed the area following the theft, but came up short of bagging a suspect, and the case remains open, cops said.

MONEY SACK

A thief nabbed a backpack worth more than $1,750 from a Greene Street fashion boutique on July 12.

An employee told police the crook waltzed into the retailer between Prince and Spring streets at 6 pm, before nabbing the ritzy, crystal-studded designer bag, and then sneaking it past the register.

SUBWAY SNATCHER

Some punk snatched a wallet from a woman’s hands aboard a 2 train the Wall Street Station on July 15.

The victim told police she was half asleep with the wallet in her hands aboard the train at 7:30 am, when the reprobate wrenched the wallet from her grasp and fled into the station.

BITE OUT OF CRIME

Cops are hunting the pair of thieves who looted a Reade Street department store on July 13, and then bit a security guard while making their escape.

The guard told police he spotted the crooks enter the store around noon, and one of them grabbed a $10 wall charger and attempted to leave without paying.

On their way out the door, however, an alarm went off and the guard asked the men to stop, leading to one of the men grabbing and biting him, while the other slugged him in the face, cops said.

Police searched the area following the assault, but came up empty, and no arrests have been made in the case, cops said.

GROCERY SHOPPING

A hungry thief looted a Fresh Direct delivery truck on Beekman Street on July 14, nabbing more than $120 worth of groceries.

The victim told police he parked his vehicle between William and Nassau streets at 9:20 pm, and returned eight minutes later to find out he’d be short a few vegetables on his next delivery.

— Colin Mixson