A drop in the collection plate: Greek Orthodox church gets loan to restart — but not finish — St. Nicholas construction

BY JOSEPH M. CALISI
The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has closed a deal with Alma Bank for a 10-year, $5.5-million mortgage to restore monies to the unfinished St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at Liberty Park.
Work on the reconstruction of the church, which was destroyed in the 9/11 attacks 17 years ago, ground to a halt late last year after the archdiocese defaulted on payments to contractors amid a financial scandal.
The state Attorney General’s office launched an investigation into the church’s handling of the project funds in April, and the church established its own investigative committee — which includes former Battery Park City Authority board chairman Dennis Mehiel.
The archdiocese hopes to resume construction on St. Nicholas in early September, according to a spokesman for the archdiocese, but the fresh funding is not enough to complete the project, whose has ballooned to $80 million. The archdiocese plans to launch a new fund-raising cycle under a new committee soon.
But last month, billionaire grocer John Catsimatidis penned a letter to the archdiocese calling for 90-year-old Archbishop Demetrios to resign, saying that he and other deep-pocketed donors will not put any more money toward the project until the archdiocese has new leadership.
The main difference between the cost overruns of St. Nicholas and the rest of Ground Zero rebuilding is that St. Nicholas was handled by private groups which are ultimately accountable for their bone headed actions. As opposed to public officials who overspend by billions more and answer to no one. With that in mind, Cuomo, DeBlasio, Trump, Schumer, Gildebrand etc and so forth should take action to ensure St. Nicholas is rebuilt. A vacant half finished stump cannot be left at this place. that is an offense to the memory of those slaughtered here, to the heroism and sacrifice in response and to the values attacked. The promise was to rebuild, not rebuild mostly or only that which somebody may make a profit off of and gov’t can tax. A joint public and private effort must be made: finish St. Nicholas.