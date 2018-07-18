Transit Sam: Week of July 19, 2018

Dates: Thursday, July 19 – Wednesday, July 25

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Immigration protests will be bigger this week Downtown. Bikes against Deportation will be cycling around the immigration court at Varick, Houston, Hudson and Clarkson Streets Thursday between 5 and 6 p.m. Those streets and the Holland Tunnel entrances will be affected. The group rides the third Thursday of the month. The New Sanctuary Coalition, allies of the bikers, will be back outside 26 Federal Plaza 11 a.m. Thursday, affecting the Brooklyn Bridge area.

This weekend starting at 9:45 p.m. Friday, the E train will be on the R track in Lower and Midtown Manhattan, ending at Whitehall Street, and the Downtown F will be on the A line after 50th Street. The Downtown A and C will skip Spring St. The South Ferry station will be closed and there will be free shuttle buses from Chambers Street (1, 2, 3). The M will not run Downtown, and the J will go between Broad Street and Myrtle Avenue.

There’s a beer festival at the 28 Liberty plaza Thursday 6 to 9 p.m. at Liberty and William Streets.

“Trainwreck” will be shown near the Brooklyn Bridge and FDR on top of Pier 17 at the South Street Seaport Wednesday 7:45 p.m.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is being performed at the Museum of Jewish Heritage at the southern end of Battery Park City 7 p.m. Thursday and Monday, noon on Friday, and 1 p.m. Thursday and Wednesday.

One tube of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel will be closed weeknights between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., and all weekend starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Taylor Swift and soccer are in New Jersey this week, but the effects will be felt Downtown near the Holland Tunnel. Swift is at MetLife Stadium, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 p.m., and Manchester City plays Liverpool in the International Champions Cup Wednesday 8 p.m. Most drivers will take the Lincoln, but there’ll be some runoff to the Holland. Many Red Bulls fans will take the Holland Saturday when they play New England 7 p.m. at Red Bull Arena.

For the latest in traffic and subway news, follow Transit Sam on Twitter @GridlockSam.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I live next to a school. What are the rules on parking in front during the summer? Based on the school website it doesn’t seem that they are offering summer school.

Sandra

Dear Sandra,

If the school is not running a program, you may park in street spaces reserved for the school. To be safe, call the school and check. You can also visit the NYC Dept. of Education’s website and click “Find a School” at the top. When you get to the school’s page, scroll to the summer school link to find the closest program. Most Lower Manhattan school buildings do not have summer school, but three that do are Stuyvesant on Chambers Street near the West Side Highway, the high schools at 100 Trinity Place near Cedar Street, and P.S, 124 on Division Street near Bowery.

Transit Sam