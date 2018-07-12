Seaport Report: July 2018

BY JANEL BLADOW

Our annual fireworks and party to celebrate the birthday of the U.S.A. rocked the Seaport on July 4, with Kelly Clarkson performing from Pier 17. Doesn’t get more al-American than that!

PEERLESS, PRICELESS… Great event on Saturday, June 30, to launch Pier 17 and the summer season. The “Color Block Party” rocked the main floor (the rooftop opens to public later this month) with hundreds of celebrants dressed in their brightest and lightest. It was hot, hot, hot! And taht’s without the heat hitting the mid-90s even down by the water. With the music, drinks and good vibes the new Heineken Riverdeck and River Lounge marked its grand opening with a grand slam sweltering soiree.

We caught up with Paola Castro from Columbia with her boyfriend Hugo Morales, who is from Mexico, drinking German beer on the Big Apple pier. Muy Americano!

“We love it here,” Castro said. “Having a great time, even with the heat!”

The party started at noon with DJ Morsy and early birds flocked in wearing their florals, neons and glittering summer dresses and shorts. “Best dressed” winners scored tickets for free drinks and even Rooftop concert. Brittany Sky took the stage at dusk and had the crowd doing the Cha-Cha Slide and a conga line snaking around the north deck.

But the highlight was earlier in the evening when artist Geronimo — who created the techno-color decorations for the party — made her superlative grand entrance as DJs Cut Copy spun Daft Punk. Accompanied by the Brooklyn United Marching Band and human “balloons” decked out in hot pink, canary yellow, and cobalt blue inflated bubble suits, she danced and shimmied her way around the deck, dressed in a form-fitting white suit adored with fluttering butterflies. The parade twisted its way to the east end of the pier where her huge, newly commissioned balloon sculpture hung spectacularly overhead.

“I was so excited to have my balloons here,” Geronimo told us. “With the color and balloons, it looks like it can be summer forever. We’re celebrating color… a sea of color,” she added. “That’s not so New York,” referring to the local penchant for black, gray and white, “but it is summer and it’s so fun to enjoy some color on the pier.”

The West Coast artist who has seen her creations displayed from Los Angeles to Dubai recently moved to the Lower East Side. “I love the energy of New York City — and I can see the pier from where I live.”

The colorful cluster of giant balloons will hang under the second story above the outdoor deck through September.

MOVIES WITH A VIEW… Mid-month, Pier 17 opens its rooftop and kicks-off its outdoor movie-screening series. “Cinema Club” starts with the rom-com classic “You’ve Got Mail,” starring Meg Ryan at her cutest and the charming Tom Hanks, on Wednesday, July 18. Besides the film, there will be movie-themed snacks and giveaways and, of course, that amazing view. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Bring a blanket and get there early to secure a spot. It’s free, but limited capacity, so you need to RSVP for tickets, www.pier17ny.com, go to the “What’s On” tab.

WATER FUN FOR EVERYONE… Celebrate “City of Water Day” on Saturday, July 14, as the Seaport turns into a free waterfront festival. Tour the tall ships, take a PortNYC boat tour, enjoy a Con Edison Cardboard Kayak Race and join Disney Children’s Activity Fair Theater and dance performances. The activities include tours of the historic South Street Seaport, street music, food trucks and booths for fun things to do. You can paddle a kayak or learn to canoe, and learn more about the area’s more than 700 miles of wetlands and waterways. City of Water Day is a free annual festival organized by the Waterfront Alliance to get people down to and into New York Harbor. More info: www.waterfrontalliance.org.

CALLING TEACHERS, YOUNG SAILORS… The South Street Seaport Museum, along with the Flagship Niagara League (FNL) which operates the historic 1893-fishing schooner Lettie G. Howard, is seeking proposals for its live-aboard sail-training programs this fall. The Lettie G. can hold up to 14 students. Programs can be of any length, from five days up to 12 weeks and will take place between October and December along the U.S. and Canadian Atlantic coast. Both school teachers and informal educations can apply and final decisions will be made by Aug. 1. Day programs can be for kids 10 years and up, while voyaging trips are for students 14 and older. Programs need to emphasize traditional seamanship skills and good ocean stewardship. FNL has offered educational sailing training for 30 years. Past programs included a five-day camp for 10–14-year-olds aboard the Lettie G., and a two-week environmental study at the college level onboard the U.S. Brig Niagara. Contact Marines Operations at (814) 452-2744, ext. 214, for information or to submit a proposal.

BUSY AS A BARNYARD… The new Chick-fil-A at 44 Fulton St., had them clucking like crazy on July 10. For 14 years, the national fast-food chicken chain has celebrated its annual Cow Appreciation Day. That meant that anyone wearing cow-related clothing got a free entrée between opening and 7 pm. So if you saw a lot of cowhide spots around the area on Tuesday it wasn’t from drinking too much moo-juice. Going to have to get an Elsie the Cow bandana for next year!