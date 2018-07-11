Transit Sam: Week of July 12, 2018

Dates: Thursday, July 12 – Wednesday, July 18

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

New York’s City of Water Day is Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and this year the hub moves east to South Street Seaport, where there’s also a sold out fitness and music event all day. There’ll be crowds and traffic turbulence near the Brooklyn Bridge and the FDR. Pier 40 near the West Side Highway and Houston St. also has some Water Day activities.

Lots of Lower Manhattan subway changes this weekend. The Spring St. (C, E) stop is closed on the uptown side Saturday and Sunday, and the South Ferry station is closed Friday night 9:45 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday. There will be free shuttle buses to South Ferry near the Chambers St. (1, 2, 3) stop. If you’re headed to Brooklyn Saturday from 5:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be no J trains between Broad and Hewes Sts., and no M trains between Essex St. and Myrtle Ave. The 4, 6, F, and shuttle buses are alternatives.

The World Cup final between France and Croatia will be screened at the 28 Liberty plaza near William and Liberty Sts. Sunday 11 a.m.

The Brooklyn Battery Tunnel has one tube closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday, and during the same times weeknights. There’ll be one lane open in each direction.

The Red Bulls play Kansas City Saturday 7 p.m., adding to Holland Tunnel traffic on Varick, Canal, and Broome Sts., and Sixth Ave. after 6 p.m.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

Does the start time for subway service advisories on weekends indicate the time the last train will run, so if you are on the middle of the line you have a chance to catch the last train after the time?

Eric

Dear Eric,

Not really, but there is some leeway. When the MTA announces a time when a train line will stop, say Friday 10 p.m. for example, they typically will start the last train15-30 minutes later, so 10:15 to 10:30, and you should have even more time on the middle of the line. They don’t publicize this because they don’t want to encourage people who like to cut it close, or hear complaints from people who are just one minute late. If they acknowledged the grace period, that would inevitably push back the start time of the necessary work. I suggest taking the service change times literally, because you could end up wasting a lot of time if you miscalculate.

