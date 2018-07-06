Police Blotter: Week of July 5, 2018

INFO WAR

Cops are hunting the Trump-loving brute who savagely attacked a man aboard a 4 train at Chambers Street on June 4.

The victim told police he confronted the suspect, who was wearing a Trump T-shirt, aboard the train near Center Street at 4:50 pm, after he spotted the man posting stickers for Infowars.com, a right-wing, conspiracy-theory website and nutritional supplement vendor.

But the Trump-loving straphanger answered with a well-aimed blow to the man’s head before fleeing onto a Brooklyn-bound J train, cops said.

The suspect is described as 25–30 years old, 6-feet tall, with blond hair.

EASY RIDER

A thief drove off with a man’s $11,000 Ducati motorcycle he parked on Third Place on June 25.

The victim told police he left his import crotch rocket near Battery Place at 3:30 pm, and returned at 8 pm to find his price speed machine stolen.

APPLE PICKING

Some crook nabbed a woman’s iPhone X from her hands aboard an A train at Chambers Street on June 30.

The victim told police she was on the train at Church Street at 12:15 am, when the thief snatched the cutting-edge Apple phone from her hand and fled through the doors into the station.

CAUGHT AND CUFFED

Cops busted a teenager for his alleged part in the robbery of a 22-year-old woman on Broadway on June 28.

The victim told police she was near Murray Street at 3 am, when the suspect along with four other women allegedly forced the iPhone from her hand, throwing her to the ground in the process, causing cuts and bruises to her knees.

Police arrested the suspect later that day, charging her with robbery, cops said.

— Colin Mixson