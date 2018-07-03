Transit Sam: Week of July 4, 2018

Dates: Wednesday, July 4 – Wednesday, July 11

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED WEDNESDAY FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY

Macy’s July 4th fireworks are above 23rd St. this year, but they’ll be visible much further down the FDR so the roadway will be closed from Montgomery to 63rd Sts. 3 p.m. Wednesday until about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Downtown’s East Side will be slow moving on South, Montgomery, Delancey, E. Houston, and other streets as throngs go to pick their viewing spots.

The greatest impact will be on the Williamsburg Bridge, followed by the Manhattan. The Brooklyn Bridge should move better, but it will also have added crowds and traffic too as Carrie Underwood is performing at South Street Seaport’s Pier 17 at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Nearby, the Great July 4th Festival and block party is on Fulton St. between Water and Gold Sts., and Cliff St. between John and Fulton Sts. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Downtown’s West Side will have firework crowds too as the Liberty State Park display will draw people across the West Side Highway in Battery Park City in the evening.

Meter and most parking rules are suspended Wednesday along with alternate side parking. If you’re allowed to park on certain days and times such as Sundays, the spot will be legal, but signs like “No Parking Anytime” remain in effect on holidays.

After streets reopen Wednesday and Thursday, traffic should move well the rest of the week and weekend so enjoy.

The Brooklyn Battery Tunnel’s usual one-tube overnight closure is suspended until Thursday night because of the holiday, but a tube will be closed this weekend from 8 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.

This weekend the F and D trains are not running in Lower Manhattan or Midtown.

World Cup fever heats up at 28 Liberty, formerly Chase Plaza, at Liberty and William Sts. with a soccer/dancing event Friday 4 p.m. and live game broadcasts including the semi-finals next week Tuesday and Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

Where can I find the rule that says you can fight a ticket if the sign you are parked at is defaced?

Frank (via Twitter)

Dear Frank,

I’m sorry, there is no such rule. If one sign is unreadable, the other sign regulations on the block are in effect. If there’s only one defaced sign, you should be able to contest the ticket if you present several photos proving there is only one obstructed sign. You’ll need a closeup of the sign, one with the sign and the building address on the ticket, longview shots, including one with the street sign, and others that connect together so that the judge will feel like he/she is walking down the block. By having overlapping details in the photos, the judge will know that you didn’t try to hide a sign.

Thanks for the Twitter question! Readers can always tweet questions @GridlockSam or email info@GridlockSam.com.

Transit Sam