Transit Sam: Week of June 28. 2018

Dates: Thursday, June 28 – Tuesday, July 3

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Brooklyn Bridge Area Alert! Saturday at Foley Square could be the largest immigrant rights protest since the Trump administration began separating children from their parents at the border. Protesters will rally at 10 a.m. and then march over the Brooklyn Bridge walkway until about 2 p.m. Chambers St. could close east of Broadway, which would shut off a key entrance and exit from the bridge. Traffic will also be slow on Broadway, Centre, Worth and Lafayette Sts.

Thursday, June 28th, the New Sanctuary Coalition’s regular protest at Foley Square 11 a.m. to noon, and at Varick and Houston Sts. 5 to 6 p.m. will also be bigger than usual.

The Bowling Green and Wall St. (4,5) stations are closed this weekend since the 5 is not running between Bowling Green and Grand Central, and the 4 starts at Brooklyn Bridge. The uptown 1 will skip Franklin, Canal, Houston and Christopher Sts. The downtown F will skip the Lower East Side running on the E tracks from Roosevelt Ave. to Canal, where it’ll switch to the A tracks going to MetroTech.

Sunday is Family Day at South Street Seaport’s Pier 17 near Fulton St. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., drawing crowds near the FDR.

Chinatown’s Doyers St., which connects Bowery and Pell St., will be closed 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily this summer from Sunday through Sept. 30.

I’ll have more next week on Lower Manhattan’s July 4th traffic in the online column next week, but be aware that no driver on the East Side will be feeling independent Wednesday as the FDR Drive will close about 3 p.m. from the Brooklyn Bridge to 63rd St. to prepare for the East River evening fireworks. There’s also a parade, concert and other activities on Broad and Wall Sts. and at the Seaport.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

There was a time when you never saw state police cars in NYC. After 9/11 some were on anti-terror patrols at bridge and tunnel toll plazas. Now, with no tolls, they seem to be on regular traffic duty waiting for speeders sometimes just 100 yards from NYPD patrol cars. Why the change?

Marty

Dear Marty,

You’ve hit on the reason for the change, cashless tolling. Gov. Cuomo started deploying 150 troopers in 2017 to catch scofflaws and enhance security at the nine MTA bridges and tunnels including the Brooklyn Battery. Some have speculated that Cuomo’s feud with Mayor de Blasio is also at play and have raised concerns about diverting resources from upstate. I welcome the additional enforcement on city roads, bridges and tunnels.

Transit Sam