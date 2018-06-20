Transit Sam: Week of June 21, 2018

Dates: Thursday, June 21 – Wednesday, June 27

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

The Trump administration’s new policy of separating young children from their parents at the border will likely swell the number of protesters at the weekly Thursday Jericho Walk immigrant rights protest 11 a.m. to noon at Federal Plaza at Broadway and Worth Sts. near the Brooklyn Bridge, and 5 p.m. to 6 at Varick and Houston Sts. near the Holland Tunnel. Traffic will be even more sluggish in both areas.

The public-school year ends Tuesday with early dismissals so be mindful of excited youngsters crossing streets and roads, particularly near the multiple schools by the West Side Highway and Chambers St. starting around noon.

Airport travel will be high next week, starting Wednesday, as drivers try to get a head start on the July 4th week. Leave at least an extra 30 minutes if you’re going to JFK or Newark, and 45 to La Guardia. The good news is rush hour traffic will be down slightly with schools out.

Friday 5 to 8 p.m., Wagner Park hosts the large Swedish Midsummer Festival near the tip of the West Side Highway and the Brooklyn Battery (Carey Tunnel). One tube of the tunnel is closed all weekend starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

There are also Pride events in the Village Friday night and the big parade all day Sunday, which will have widespread traffic impacts from Fifth Avenue to the West Side Highway spilling over to Lower Manhattan streets including Canal and the approaches to the Holland Tunnel.

Tuesday is River to River’s Tribeca Night and there are outdoor live performances outside the Franklin St. subway stop by W. Broadway 6:15 p.m., Duane Park by Hudson and Duane Sts. 6:30 p.m. and Tribeca Park at Sixth Ave. and Beach St. near the Holland Tunnel 7 p.m.

Subway service is close to normal in Lower Manhattan this weekend, but the 2 and 3 are not going to Brooklyn or making regular Downtown stops Saturday (see letter below).

The Red Bulls are at home against Dallas Saturday at 6 p.m. which will add to the outbound Holland Tunnel traffic.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

With 2, 3 weekend service set to resume Downtown on Sunday, is there another long-term project about to start such as on the 1 line?

JR

Dear JR,

No. The MTA is likely to do some work soon at the 1’s South Ferry station a few weekends, but nothing compared to the post-Sandy, Clark Street Tunnel reconstruction that shut weekend 2 and 3 service in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn for just over a year. The next comparable project is the so-called “L-pocalypse,” which will put the L train out of service daily for at least a year starting next April. The 1’s Cortlandt St. station is scheduled to reopen at the WTC in October.

Transit Sam