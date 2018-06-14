Seaport Report June 2018

BY JANEL BLADOW

Inaugurating the summer season Seaport style! So much to do!

PARTY TIME... More than 100 friends and fans of Acqua Restaurante turned out for its Summer Kick-Off Party Monday night. What a blast! Neighbors and patrons drank, ate, chatted and danced to a duo performing Italian standards, dance favorites and the latest hits.

Manager Giuseppe Marrone hosted the fun night with special cocktails and $5 imported beers. The Water Street side of the brick-walled eatery was lined with white-clothed tables, filled with platters, appetizers, pastas, and salads. Among the favorite buffet items were the seafood salad, orecchiette in creamy cheese sauce, and heafty meatballs in tomato sauce.

Marrone worked the crowd as a charming host promising a surprise later in the evening — and he delivered. The staff circulated partiers doling out small dishes of black squid ink risotto. Deliciously seawater salty!

“We are throwing this party as a thank you to our neighbors and patrons and the business they give us,” Marrone said. “We are here to support our wonderful community.”

He plans two such events each year. And during the winter months, he’s adding live entertainment, and bands playing Italian and Spanish music.

HOME RUN… Vintage 61 (a tribute both to the ’61 Yankees and one of the best years for Bordeaux) opened last month. To kick-off the sports themed bistro, press and friends were invited to sample signature cocktails and the American-French inspired menu. Cocktails are big, bright and delicious. Not sure which cocktail we liked better — The Catch (Tequila Ocho, strawberry, and peach blossom) or The French Goal (42 Below Vodka, Midori, and peach schnapps). May have to return for another tasting. Thoroughly enjoyed the Saku Tuna Tartare starter with pickled onions and grilled chicken wings with a spicy glaze. Also headed back for seconds of the perfectly braised short ribs and the fresh honeycomb cheese platter. Executive Chef Eric Lind (Flatbush Farm, Inatesso) outdid himself.

The weekly specials are a deal — Monday is “Latin Noche” with $10 plates of tacos, guacamole or nachos. Tuesdays all burgers are $12, Fridays are summer-style lobster night (1 ¼-lb with baked potato and corn, market price), and Sunday Italian night features their super spaghetti and meatballs ($15). Co-owner Jason Casano (along with Laurent Vasseur), says they plan to keep the spot “neighbor focused.” Look for weekly podcasts along with local fantasy sports leagues.

ALL ABOARD FOR SUMMER… The Pioneer’s sailing season is off to a smashing start with daily sails Wednesdays through Fridays at 7pm, and three times (1 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm) on Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets ($32 adults, $28 seniors & kids to age 12), see http://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/sailnyharbor. Tickets include free admission to South Street Seaport Museum. Once waterway workhorses, schooners like the Pioneer carried goods between communities along the Atlantic seaboard. Lumber and stone from Maine were ferried south while bricks were brought from the Hudson River and oysters shipped from the Chesapeake Bay. Bring along a picnic and help hoist her sails. She’s also available for charters (charters@seany.org).

FREE FUN… The South Street Seaport Museum is again free on Fridays, from July 6 through Sept. 22, 3 pm–7 pm. This includes the galleries at 12 Fulton St., as well as tours of their historic ships. The 2018 Free Fridays program is sponsored by Howard Hughes Corporation. If you haven’t been aboard the restored Wavertree or seen the maritime exhibits, now’s your chance!

FREE MUSIC… Join the Seaport’s own Knickerbocker Chamber Orchestra as it rounds out its 10th-anniversary season with two free concerts. Both are on the Hudson Riverfront. But hey, we’re okay with that! Join KCO as it kicks off the 20th season of “Sunset on the Hudson” on Thursday, June 14, at 7 pm, at Pier 45 (Cross West St. at Christopher St.). The program includes such toe-tappers as “Maple Leaf Rag” and “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin and Noel Coward’s “Sail Away” and ’30s hit, “Red Sails in the Sunset.” Then mark your calendar for Thursday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 pm for “Strings-on-the-Hudson”. The ensemble launches Battery Park City’s classical music series on the waterfront at Belvedere Plaza (North Cover NW corner at Liberty St.). KCO performs foxtrots, tangos and waltzes for dancing as well as classics by Johann Strauss and Irving Berlin.

FASHIONABLE SHOE-INS… More fashion news for the area. Alexander Wang held his first-ever June runway show on Pier 17, featuring his urban-chic Chinese-American style. Models of the moment Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber sported black leather bras and miniskirts and a take on the Chinatown plastic “thank you” bags. The Americana mashup included tube socks with loafers and varsity jerseys with shredded denim. And all the models wore red-white-and-blue bandanas around their heads a la Axel Rose.

Hot on the heels of Wang’s show came the announcement that Carrie Bradshaw of “Sex in the City”… err, Sarah Jessica Parker is coming to Fulton Street. Coinciding with the TV show’s 20th anniversary, Parker is opening her first permanent NYC shoe boutique (she had a pop-up uptown), “SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker” at the corner of South and Front Streets in late summer or early fall. Parker told the press: “We are in love with our location and all the opportunities associated with being a part of this vibrant must-visit destination, which is transforming Lower Manhattan.” As a shoe lover like Carrie, I’m anxious to see if her spikes can traipse delicately across our cobbled streets!

PIER PARTIES… Look for the Heineken Riverdeck to open sometime this month at Pier 17. I tried to get a confirmation of the exact date, but no luck by press time. It’s billed as a pop-up Market Hall on the pier’s north side — probably where the beach bar was so many years ago on the old pier. Also, the Rooftop Concert Series begins on Saturday, July 28, at 8 pm with a free performance by Jon Batiste with the Dap-Kings. But tickets became available on May 18 and were gone in minutes. I’d suggest checking again with ticketmaster.com, or call 1-800-745-3000. Or just get steer clear of the pier that night! While the celebrity chef anchor restaurants won’t open until fall, food and drink will be available on the roof patio.