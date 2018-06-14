Police Blotter: Week of June 14, 2018

LESSON IN CRIME

Police arrested an NYPD school safety officer accused of stealing a woman’s handbag at Chelsea High School on June 12.

The victim told police that she left her bag inside the Sixth Avenue school between Dominick and Broome streets at 2:40 pm, and returned later to find that her bag was stolen.

The officer was arrested that day on charges of grand larceny and possession of stolen property, cops said.

JEWELRY HEIST

Police are hunting the knife-wielding thief who robbed a Mercer Street jewelry store on June 8.

An employee told police the crook barged into the store between W. Houston and Prince streets waving a knife at 6:43 pm, and snatched a whopping $130,000 worth of gold, diamonds, and other precious stones.

BEDTIME BLUES

Cops busted a woman after spotting her allegedly trying to rip off a sleeping straphanger aboard an E train near Chambers Street on June 7.

The arresting officer said he was inside the train when he spotted the woman rubbing on the victim’s pockets and reaching into his bag as he napped at 2:30 am.

When the patrolman asked the woman to disembark the train, she became irate, shouting, “f–k you, I ain’t getting off,” and struggled as she was placed in cuffs, cops said.

LOOT AND SCOOT

A thief looted a 75-year-old man’s car he parked on West Broadway on June 10.

The victim told police he left his car near Reade Street at 3 pm, and returned 15 minutes later to find that his iPad, glasses, Prada handbag, and $700 were missing.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

A thief beat a man and pulled him from his car parked on Nassau Street on May 28, but the victim single-handedly recovered his vehicle following an incredible odyssey that took him all the way to the Bronx.

The victim told police he was sitting in the back seat of his 2011 Acura parked near Ann Street at 5:15 am, when the crook suddenly opened the door, socked him in the face, and yanked him out of the vehicle.

But before the goon could hop in the driver seat and speed off, the victim managed to sneak back into the rear seat of his car, where he hid until the thief stopped somewhere in the Bronx, according to police.

When the crook got our and made his way to check the trunk of the stolen car, the victim suddenly sprung back into the driver’s seat and roared away, leaving the would-be car thief in the dust, cops said.

BYE-CYCLE

Some crook rode off with a man’s bike he parked on Sullivan Street on June 2.

The victim told police he locked his bike up between W. Houston and Prince streets at 12:30 pm, and returned about an hour later to find his lock clipped and $1,500 ride stolen.

— Colin Mixson