Transit Sam: Week of June 14, 2018

Dates: Thursday, June 14 – Wednesday, June 20

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FOR EID AL-FITR

The Flag Day Parade will have children and others marching and waving stars and stripes Thursday, closing down Broadway from City Hall to Stone St. from about 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Downtown’s River to River Festival River opens 7 p.m. Friday with a dance at the Winter Garden adding more pedestrians crossing the West Side Highway. At 5 p.m. Sunday, there’s a nearby opera 7 p.m. at Rockefeller Park near Chambers St. and the highway.

One tube of the Battery Tunnel is closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas Festival is Sunday on Eldridge St. near Canal St. and the Manhattan Bridge noon to 4 p.m.

There’ll be an uptick in traffic for Father’s Day Sunday, but not nearly as much as for Mother’s Day, when many more moms are taken out to eat than fathers on Father’s Day. To the dads — whether you are enjoying special meals at home or out or celebrating some other way — happy Father’s Day!

This weekend the Downtown 6 train is only making express stops between 42nd St. and the Brooklyn Bridge, where you’ll be able to get uptown local 4 and 6 trains to Canal and Spring Sts. The 2 and 3 trains will not be making their Lower Manhattan stops or going to Brooklyn.

Meter and other parking rules remain in effect for the ASP suspension, but public schools are closed Friday for Eid al-Fitr so there’ll be some available spaces near public schools. Be careful though because private and parochial schools are generally open.

The opening night party of the A2IM national music festival is by the Williamsburg Bridge Monday 6:30 p.m. at The Delancey, on Delancey St. near Clinton St. The fest runs through Thursday and is based at The Clemente on Suffolk St. near Broome.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

As a commuter/biker who was ticketed during Fleet Week on the bike path at a time when pedestrians were quite minimal, bravo to your response last week, suggesting making a bike lane on the West Side Highway during Fleet Week. Also, I commute from the UWS to the Village and there are concrete barriers creating extremely dangerous situations.

Laura

Dear Laura,

Thank you; I urge all my bike rider readers to press the state and city for this sensible change for Fleet Week 2019. By the way, I am told many of the concrete barriers are being replaced this summer with less constricting treatments, with the first measure being installed at Chambers St. near Stuyvesant High School.

Transit Sam