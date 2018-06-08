Police Blotter: Week of June 7, 2018

BAD COP

Cops are hunting a man accused of impersonating a cop to intimidate a man on Platt Street on May 11.

The victim told police he was speaking with the suspect wearing an “NYC” ball cap near William Street at 10:15 pm, when the man allegedly announced himself as a cop and threatened to beat the victim.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

A thief beat a man and pulled him from his car parked on Nassau Street on May 28, but the victim single-handedly recovered his vehicle following an incredible odyssey that took him all the way to the Bronx.

The victim told police he was sitting in the back seat of his 2011 Acura parked near Ann Street at 5:15 am, when the crook suddenly opened the door, socked him in the face, and yanked him out of the vehicle.

But before the goon could hop in the driver seat and speed off, the victim managed to sneak back into the rear seat of his car, where he hid until the thief stopped somewhere in the Bronx, according to police.

When the crook got our and made his way to check the trunk of the stolen car, the victim suddenly sprung out back into the driver’s seat and roared away, leaving the would-be car thief in the dust, cops said.

SIGN OF THE TIME

A thief stole a wallet a man left in his car as he checked a parking sign on Spring Street on May 28.

The victim told police he was left his car unlocked near Thompson Street when he got out to get a better look at a parking sign at 7:36 pm, and then returned about four minutes later to discover that his wallet had vanished.

BYE-CYCLE

Some crook rode off with a man’s bike he parked on Sullivan Street on June 2.

The victim told police he locked his bike up between W. Houston and Prince streets at 12:30 pm, and returned about an hour later to find his lock clipped and $1,5000 ride stolen.

FASHION POLICE

Cops busted an 18-year-old man on robbery charges after he allegedly beat a man in an attempt to steal more than $2,700 in designer clothes from a Greene Street retailer on June 2.

An employee told police the suspect was making his way out of the store between Grand and Canal streets with a pair of ill-gotten jeans and a jacket when an alarm went off at 6:55 pm.

The worker went to stop the suspect, but the young man allegedly tried to fight his way out of the store, and was still struggling with the employee when police arrived to arrest him, cops said.

— Colin Mixson