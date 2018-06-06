Transit Sam: Week of June 7, 2018

Dates: Thursday, June 7 – Wednesday, June 13

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

State DOT this week began installing new security infrastructure including bollards, curbs, etc. on the Hudson River greenway in Lower Manhattan near Chambers St./Stuyvesant High School and in Chelsea, replacing the ugly and constricting Jersey barriers placed there soon after a terrorist driver killed cyclists and others on the bikeway last Halloween. The state plans to make more adjustments along the route this summer. The new measures are supposed to provide more space for riders and pedestrians while maintaining security. Let me know what you think of the new “security gates” on Twitter @GridlockSam or email info@GridlockSam.com.

With the weather heating up. Downtown always gets more visitors as people head to the Hudson River and South Street Seaport, but this may be a good weekend to enjoy Lower Manhattan as the bigger events are in other parts of the city. Saturday, the East Village, the Flatiron, and Midtown’s Sixth Ave. all have afternoon events.

Subway service is also close to normal in Lower Manhattan this weekend, but the 2 and 3 trains are not making their Downtown stops or going to Brooklyn.

Liberty St. is closed between Church St. and Broadway Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a festival.

One tube of the Brooklyn-Battery (Carey) Tunnel is closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Monday, and weeknights at the same times.

The Holland Tunnel and approach streets including Canal, Varick, Hudson and Sixth Ave. will be busier Wednesday as the Red Bulls take on the Seattle Sounders 8 p.m. in Harrison, N.J. Near Canal St. that evening, newscaster Soledad O’Brien and director Brad Raymond, her husband, are hosting the PowHerful Foundation’s gala at Tribeca Rooftop on Desbrosses St.

The Trevor Project is holding a fundraiser Monday at Cipriani Wall Street on Wall between William and Hanover Sts.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I don’t know if you are aware of it but bike riders on the Hudson River bike path are getting $250 tickets for bike riding! The cops are requiring people to get off their bikes and walk them from 45th St. to 55th St. What’s going on?

Dan B.

Riverdale

Dear Dan,

As my ex-boss Mayor Ed Koch would say, “Ree-dik-you-luss.” The enforcement effort, meant to make things safer, actually increased the probability of casualties. The restriction, for the throngs of people generated by Fleet Week (which ended last week), was meant to protect pedestrians from getting hit by bikes. But, many bike riders left the path and opted to ride in the high-speed West Side Highway adjacent to the path.

I am imploring the city and state to rethink this policy. A car-bike crash is many hundreds (maybe thousands) of times deadlier than a bike-ped crash. In 2003, this problem was solved by taking a lane from the highway and reserving it for bike riders. Join me in asking the city and state to restore this common-sense solution.

Transit Sam