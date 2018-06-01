Rain or shine, Taste of Tribeca shines

BY TEQUILA MINSKY

Rain soaked the food feast, but that didn’t keep the hardy denizens of Tribeca away from the 24th edition of Taste of Tribeca on May 19.

The raincoats and umbrellas came out as well as babies in rain-proofed covered strollers. The cold, wet rain may just have increased everyone’s appetite — or as one parent was overheard commenting, “This is a testament on how many tickets they sold in advance.”

Taste of Tribeca of an annual tradition for the neighborhood and the families of PS 150 and PS 234, which benefit from the money raised. One robust visiting grandmother attends every year along with her Tribeca-living daughter’s family and enjoys the sampling of neighborhood restaurants.

Lauren Horowitz has lived in the area for seven years. Her older daughter has just started PS 234 and she is a counselor at PS 150. This is the first year Horowitz and her family have actually partaken, deciding it was time for them to support the schools through this event.

“We ran into at least five people we know,” she said, noting the emphasis on community and family.

Horowitz, husband David, and daughters ducked into The Hideaway to dry out. The Hideaway was one of the seven bars that was part of the beer and cider tour — the beverage part of Taste of Tribeca. Every so often, David would brave the elements to bring back another restaurant sampling for the girls.

He was impressed by how many elements it took to pull off an event on this scale. “The number of volunteers (over 200) and restaurants (almost 90), it’s remarkable!” he said. Highly visible were the many student volunteers from Stuyvesant High School assisting vendors or in charge of the recycling receptacles.

At Booth #40, the booth farthest east, on the north fork of Duane near Hudson, guys from Hook & Ladder 8 — the iconic “Ghostbusters” fire house — are temporarily relocated to nearby Lafayette Street while their house gets rehabilitated, and did their part for the event by serving steak pizzaiola — with a little help from a local restaurateur.

“They got their bread from us,” said Monica Von Thun Calderón of Grand Daisy Bakery, an early supporter of the food fest.