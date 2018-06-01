Extreme acrobatics at Brookfield

BY COLIN MIXSON

Talk about a free fall!

The Brookfield shopping center in Battery Park City hosted a high-flying tumbling act last week that combined music with death defying acrobatic stunts. Three days of free performances beginning May 24 were held on the waterfront by the marina.

Choreographer Elizabeth Streb’s Singular Extreme Actions show, which blends circus high wire stunts with dance and pop music, kick off the Downtown mall’s summer event schedule.

On the final day of performances on May 26, the show’s “action heroes” led an Action Class for kids where they guided their pint-sized admirers ages five-12 through a series of stunts and obstacles courses.