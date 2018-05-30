Transit Sam: Week of May 31, 2018

Dates: Thurs., May 31–Wed., June 6

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Brooklyn Bridge Alert! Downtown’s Foley Square has Jericho Walks this Thursday and Friday related to immigrant advocates’ outrage over two different issues regarding children, and an anti-gun march Saturday. Friday’s rush hour rally from 5 to 6:30 p.m. is part of a national demonstration and looks to be the largest protest. Marchers will walk around Federal Plaza, affecting traffic on Broadway, Worth, Centre and Lafayette Sts. as well as the nearby approaches to the Brooklyn Bridge.

The New Sanctuary Coalition’s Thursday walk around Federal Plaza 11 a.m. to noon is likely to be larger than usual with recent news about children being separated from parents at the border. Then from 5 to 6 p.m., the coalition will be joined by cyclists at Varick and Houston Sts.

Saturday, anti-gun protesters will march over the Brooklyn Bridge to Foley Square from noon to 4 p.m.

Lots of Lower Manhattan subway changes this weekend. The F train is not running in Downtown Manhattan or Brooklyn starting 9:30 p.m.

Friday, the same time the D will stop running south of 59th St. At 9:45 p.m., the A and C will start bypassing Lower Manhattan, switching to the F track between W. Fourth and Jay Sts. The 2 and 3 skip their Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn stops Saturday and Sunday.

Sing for Hope will bring 51 pianos to the 28 Liberty (formerly Chase) plaza 9 a.m. Monday, affecting Liberty, Nassau and other nearby streets. The performances are noon to 5 p.m.

A Sunday walk against cystic fibrosis will close Fulton St. between South and Water Sts. 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., and includes Water, State and Whitehall St. sidewalks.

The “5K Schlep”, an anti-cancer run 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, starts by Wagner Park at Battery Park City’s southern tip, follows the river esplanade to the bikeway at Chambers up just past Tribeca’s Pier 25 before turning around back to Wagner.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

The beginnings of bus stops are clearly marked with signposts, but how are drivers supposed to know where they end? Is there a standard length of a bus stop?

A.

Dear A.,

Bus stops usually run 80 to 100 feet but could be longer depending if the block serves multiple routes and/or if there’s high frequency of bus service. The bus stop ends at the next parking sign (unless it is also a bus stop sign). If the stop is right after an intersection, the stop’s end is the corner.

A warning: if the next sign(s) is missing, traffic agents have been known to write a bus stop ticket for cars parked hundreds of feet from the initial bus stop sign.

Transit Sam