Police Blotter: Week of May 24

SHARP DRESSER

Cops are hunting a man suspected of two armed robberies at Downtown businesses last month.

On May 5, the suspect allegedly nabbed $150 worth of clean laundry from a Fulton Street dry cleaner between Front and Water streets at 2:50 pm, and then drew a knife on a worker who tried to stop him.

A couple weeks later on May 17, the suspect allegedly raided a Broadway retailer located between John Street and Maiden Lane for $100 worth of clothing at 12:10 pm, and again pulled a knife on an employee who tried stop him.

ROOM DISSERVICE

Cops are hunting a burglar suspected of nabbing cash, jewelry, and gadgets from a man’s Spring Street hotel room on May 13.

The victim told police the crook used his key card to enter his room between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue at 12:21 pm, before looting it for valuables and fleeing.

Anyone with information on above robberies, or burglary can share their tips via the NYPD’s anonymous Crime Stopper’s hotline by calling (800) 577-8477, going online to www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637, and then entering tip577.

TAXI CAD

Cops arrested a Port Authority worker accused of billing taxpayers for $5,562 worth of cab rides since May last year.

Investigators claim that the suspect, a 29-year-year old man who worked out of 4 World Trade Center, used his position at Port Authority to contract 96 trips through a private car service on a government account.

Detectives busted the civil servant on May 18, charging him with grand larceny, cops said.

CASH BAGGED

A thief made off with $10,000 from an employee of a Fulton Street fast-food joint on May 18.

The victim told police he left the huge sum in a bag in the back of the eatery between Nassau and William streets at 3 pm, and returned to check on it an hour and half later to find that a thief had made off with his cash.

BIKE BANDIT

A thief made off with a man’s motorcycle he parked on River Terrace on May 14.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows a man pull up beside the bike in a minivan between Murray Street and North End Avenue at 4:45 am, load the import $8,500 motorbike into the back, and drive off.

GIVEAWAY CAR

Some crook drove off with a man’s van he parked on South Street on may 21.

A security feed showed the thief entering through the back of the van near Whitehall Street at 5:30 pm, before driving off with the victim’s $7,500 ride.

The caper wouldn’t have been too difficult for the crook, according to the victim, who told police he left the back door of his van unlocked, and a set of spare keys were stowed into the glove box.

— COLIN MIXSON