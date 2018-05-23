Transit Sam: Week of May 24, 2018

Dates: Thursday, May 24 – Wednesday, May 30

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED MONDAY FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Thursday is the new Friday when it comes to get-away traffic, but the odd thing is Friday is still Friday traffic-wise. So, lower Manhattanites brace yourselves for major traffic jams at the five bridges and tunnels connecting you to the outside world as the throngs head for the shores, mountains and Hamptons for the Memorial Day weekend. Nowhere will the impact be felt more than at the approaches to the Holland Tunnel starting at 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday. Canal, Varick, Hudson, Broome, Watts Sts., 6th Ave. and all the streets crossing them will be heavily impacted. The inbound Holland will slow down for the return late Monday afternoon. The Downtown bridges will also be sluggish on the travel days.

Gibney Dance has performances 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at Broadway near Chambers, slowing the Brooklyn Bridge commute.

In Lower Manhattan Monday, the World Trade Center Community Fair closes Fulton St. from Broadway to Gold Sts. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the holiday. Popular tourist spots like The Battery’s Statue of Liberty ferry, the WTC, and the Seaport near the FDR and Brooklyn Bridge will all be busier this weekend. Brookfield Place near the WTC and the West Side Highway has free acrobatic performances 12:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Little Italy Pedestrian Mall opens Friday night closing Mulberry St. between Canal and Broome Sts., and Hester between Mott and Baxter Sts. 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Sept. 9.

From Friday 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the F train will skip its Manhattan and Brooklyn stops running on the Q line in Manhattan and the D in Brooklyn, and the D is not running south of 59th St.

Monday is a major legal holiday so most parking rules including meters are suspended. You’ll be allowed to park in any spot that permits parking on one or more days of the week, but not in places with the words “Anytime” or “Including Sunday” or no word after the regulation i.e. “No Standing” not followed by hours, days or except.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I found a ticket on my car for a void inspection sticker. I had a new windshield installed, with the registration and inspection sticker reapplied. I didn’t know I needed a new sticker. Is this the law?

Tone

Dear Tone,

This is the first I’ve heard of this. After 28 years of writing columns on traffic, it’s rare to get a new question. I spoke to the DMV and they suspect your inspection sticker may have been damaged or did not look properly affixed on the new windshield. I recommend fighting the ticket demonstrating that you did have the vehicle properly inspected, show a photo of the inspection sticker on the windshield and, if you can, get a letter from the windshield installer that they reapplied the stickers. Include your receipt for the new windshield showing date of installation.

In the meantime, go to the DMV website and order a new sticker. You will need to include the receipt copy for a new windshield. While you’re at it, do the same for the registration sticker if that looks the slightest bit damaged.

Transit Sam