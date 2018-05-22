Extreme acrobatics coming to Brookfield May 24

BY COLIN MIXSON

Talk about a free fall!

The Brookfield shopping center in Battery Park City is hosting a high-flying tumbling act that combines music with death defying stunts, and everybody’s invited to attend free of charge.

Choreographer Elizabeth Streb’s Singular Extreme Actions show, which blends circus high-wire stunts with dance and pop music, is set to kick off the Downtown mall’s summer event schedule with three days of performances beginning Thursday, May 24.

And on Saturday, May 26, the final day of performances, the show’s “action heroes” will lead an Action Class for kids where they lead their pint-sized admirers ages five-12 through a series of stunts and obstacles courses.

The action class is first come, first serve, and parents are encouraged to register their kids in advance through Brookfield’s online event page at: brookfieldplaceny.com/events.